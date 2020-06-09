MCA Awaits Green Light To Resume Cricket, To Carry Out Renovation Works At Stadium

The wait for cricket to return in the Maximum City might just get longer as the MCA still awaits the green signal from the government to resume cricketing action in the city. Mumbai, one of the worst affected COVID centres in India, has not seen cricket since the lockdown came into place in March and is still grappling with the deadly coronavirus pandemic with the cases on a constant rise. The Maharashtra state government, in its 'Let's Begin Again' project, granted permission for individual training to return. However, no word has been said about the resumption of organized sport yet.

READ | Darren Sammy Reveals How Ben Stokes Had Unknowingly Motivated Samuels In T20 WC 2016 Final

MCA plays the wait and watch game

The MCA Apex Council met at the MCA lounge and via videoconference on Mondy to discuss several issues. According to PTI, an Apex Council member categorically stated that the government-issued advisory and guidelines will be strictly followed. However, since there was no word on the resumption of the game yet, the MCA has decided to wait and will carry out renovation works in the stadium in the absence of play.

READ | Jimmy Neesham Reacts Comically To Fan's 'Mumbai Is Greater Than NZ's Population' Tweet

The Apex Council also decided to postpone the date to pick the new Cricket Improvement Committee, according to PTI. The date for the new Annual General Meeting was also left undecided. The MCA office will reportedly be shut until further notice.

READ | Rescheduled MCA Meet To Pick Adhoc CIC On June 8

COVID situation in Mumbai

As malls, religious places, offices reopen across the nation, Mumbai on Monday, reported 1314 new cases and 64 deaths. The city also saw 842 recoveries, taking the tally to 22,038. While Mumbai has not allowed malls, religious places to reopen, the city's tally stands 49,863 cases and 1700 deaths.

READ | Hasan Ali Responding Well To Rehabilitation Sessions, May Not Require Surgery: PCB

Image credits: PTI

(With Agency inputs)