Jimmy Neesham Reacts Comically To Fan's 'Mumbai Is Greater Than NZ's Population' Tweet

Fans on Monday took a dig at New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has congratulated his fellow New Zealanders after the country's Health Ministry released an official statement on Monday, which claimed that there have been no active cases of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since February 28. Jimmy Neesham, in his tweet, also wrote about Kiwi attributes that led to people in the country overcoming COVID-19 completely.

Coronavirus free NZ! Congratulations everyone 😁



Once again those great kiwi attributes: planning, determination and teamwork do the job 🎉 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 8, 2020

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced New Zealand will move almost back to normal from Monday midnight, though border restrictions remain in force. Sports activities in New Zealand start with the Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament from June 13. The tournament involves New Zealand's five Super Rugby team, which will meet each other home and away over 10 weeks. The opening match between the Highlanders and Chiefs potentially could be played in front of 25,000 fans at the Highlanders’ roofed stadium in Dunedin.

Coronavirus New Zealand: Jimmy Neesham trolls cricket fan

After Jimmy Neesham posted the congratulatory tweet over the Coronavirus New Zealand situation, one of the Twitter users wrote about the Indian financial capital city of Mumbai having more population than the entire country of New Zealand, which basically is more than 4 million. Neesham, known for his witty remarks, gave an epic reply to the cricket fan. Here's what Jimmy Neesham tweeted -

You have population of 4 million.

Mumbai has more population than nz — Avinash Shah (@Avinash80731966) June 8, 2020



KXIP all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on beating Team India at the World Cup 2019

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) new recruit Jimmy Neesham revealed that beating India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final was his best moment from the tournament. During a recent Q&A session with fans on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Twitter handle he said that beating India and the scenes that followed in the New Zealand dressing room in the semi-final is his favourite memory from the tournament.

Comming to Jimmy Neesham's IPL career, the Kiwi star made his IPL debut in 2014 where he was playing for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). In the IPL 2015, he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders. He never played a single match due to injury and was dropped from the squad the very next season. The IPL 2020 season was scheduled to take place from March 20 before BCCI decided to postponed the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide

(IMAGE: JIMMY NEESHAM / INSTAGRAM)