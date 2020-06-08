Darren Sammy Reveals How Ben Stokes Had Unknowingly Motivated Samuels In T20 WC 2016 Final

Iconic West Indian skipper Darren Sammy has gone on to say that Ben Stokes' comment had unknowingly motivated Marlon Samuels during the ICC World T20 2016 final against England at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Windies snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to win their record second T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, English Test skipper Joe Root who was also a part of that epic title clash made his side of the story clear as well. Both Sammy and Root were interacting on Sky Sports’ Cricket Watch.

READ: 'An Inspiration To Many': VVS Laxman Pays Tribute To Yuvraj Singh On Twitter

'Marlon told us something': Darren Sammy

“Marlon told us something, and maybe Root could confirm that when Marlon came in at 11-3. He came to bowl and he said something like ‘you guys, I would like to see you come out of this one’ and Marlon was just taking his time, making sure that comment, whatever he (Ben Stokes) said to him as he walked in, that got him really focussed.

However, Joe Root who was the vice-captain of that English squad claimed that Samuels might have fabricated the story.

“It would have been a good effort because Ben was at long-on, so I don’t know how that happened. He might have just made it up,” said Root to Sky Sports.

But, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning skipper was not buying into this claim and then revealed what Marlon had told Ben after the end of the contest.

“When he was bowling to him, Ben Stokes was bowling an over to him and he said something to Marlon during that time. Because Marlon told us about it. He was really pumped. If you notice, in the back end, Marlon said something to him after that. But it’s all cricket man,” Sammy retorted.

When Braithwaite did the unthinkable

The Windies restricted England to a manageable total of 155/9 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first. In reply, the 'Calypso Boys' looked in all sorts of trouble after they were reduced to 11/3 as big-hitters Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons were dismissed early. However, Marlon Samuels anchored the innings with a stellar knock of an unbeaten 85.

Despite Samuels' heroics the ball seemed to be in England's court with 19 needing off the final over that was bowled by Ben Stokes. Nonetheless, history was made when Carlos Braithwaite clobbered Stokes for four consecutive sixes to pull off one of the most incredible wins in the history of world cricket. Samuels was adjudged Man of the Match for his splendid innings under pressure.

READ: UAE Wants To Host IPL; Sends Offer To BCCI Touting Its State-of-the-art Neutral Venues