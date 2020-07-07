MCC Vs VAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Marsta CC will take on Varmdo CC in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 7 at Karsby Cricket Centre in at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction, MCC vs VAR Dream11 team and MCC vs VAR Dream11 top picks.

MCC vs VAR Dream11 preview

Marsta CC and Varmdo CC are facing each other for the first time in the tournament and will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign. The match is expected to be a closely fought contest.

MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction: MCC vs VAR Dream11 team

MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction: MCC vs VAR Dream11 team: MCC

Sweed Ullah, Aweem Ullah, Waqas Haider, Hamid Mahmood, Bilal Momand, Ajmal Raza, Zulfiqar Ali, Waseem Ul Haque, Fahad Waqas, Shahid Mustafa/Zahid Naqwi, Asif Loan, Yasir Ali, Waqas Anis, Kamran Ali, Mushtaq Aslam, Amjad Khwaja, Sohail Khan, Zahid Naqwi/Shahid Mustafa, Piyal Rehman, Qambar Syed.

MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction: MCC vs VAR Dream11 team: VAR

Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamudin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagui, Khaled Anwar

MCC vs VAR Dream11 top picks

Here's our MCC vs VAR Dream11 top picks for the MCC vs VAR Dream11 match

Hamid Mehmood

Najeeb Akhlaqi

Ajmal Raza

Sweed Ullah

MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction: MCC vs VAR playing XI

MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction: MCC vs VAR playing XI: MCC

Sweed Ullah, Aweem Ullah, Waqas Haider, Hamid Mahmood, Bilal Momand, Ajmal Raza, Zulfiqar Ali, Waseem Ul Haque, Fahad Waqas, Shahid Mustafa/Zahid Naqwi, Asif Loan

MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction: MCC vs VAR playing XI: VAR

Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamudin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai

MCC vs VAR Dream11 team

MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction

As per our MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction, MCC will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction, MCC vs VAR Dream11 top picks and MCC vs VAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MCC vs VAR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

