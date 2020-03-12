MCG Confirms Attendee At Women's T20 World Cup Final Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday stated that at least one person who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup finals on March 8 has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The MCC, as ground managers of the MCG, is aware that a person who attended the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday March 8 has now been diagnosed with COVID-19.



Read our full statement here: https://t.co/XkXmMygCPA pic.twitter.com/l9NiBQYXVG — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) March 12, 2020

The statement released by MCG read that the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has "advised of the patron’s diagnosis and has classified it as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff. The patron sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42.

The DHHS recommends that those who were seated in N42 at Sunday’s event should continue to go about their normal routine, with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and should any flu-like symptoms emerge to consult with a medical professional.



The MCC is working closely with the Government and the DHHS and the advice is to operate business as usual, including hosting major events, however are prepared should that change at any stage. The MCC is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for those visiting the MCG and as a precautionary measure have undertaken intensive cleaning of the affected section."

World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, declared the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic. The announcement takes place months after the virus spread from China's Wuhan. Globally, over 1,26,000 cases have been reported with the virus claiming over 4,600 lives.

Australia announces financial package

The Australian government on Wednesday announced a $2.4 billion (US $1.6 billion) package to help tackle the virus outbreak. The country is rushing to improve its preparedness.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said up to 100 coronavirus fever clinics will be set up in areas of need across the country, as part of the health package. “This package is about preventing and treating coronavirus in the coming weeks,” he told reporters. “Australia isn’t immune but with this $2.4 billion boost we’re as well prepared as any country in the world.” The package also includes funding for bulk-billed video consults for people in self-isolation and quarantine.

