IPL 2020: Graeme Swann Decodes How Chris Gayle Has Changed Punjab's Fortunes This Season

Cricketer-turned-analyst Graeme Swann has said that Chris Gayle's inclusion in the playing XI of Punjab has completely changed the team. Gayle, who was warming the bench for the most part of the tournament, finally got a chance in the Playing XI during the team's second round-robin encounter against Bangalore where he scored a blistering half-century to take his team over the line. Since that win, the 2014 finalists have been a roll as they have won five games on the trot.

"Well Kings XI are a strong team, there is no doubt about that. Since Chris Gayle has come into the fold, they look like a completely different outfit," Swann said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

The 'Universe Boss' will once again be expected to make a tremendous impact when Punjab lock horns with northern rivals Rajasthan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

A confident Punjab look to continue their unbeaten run

The 2014 finalists will be aiming to register a sixth successive win when they face the inaugural edition's champions. Rajasthan on the other hand will be pumped up after their big win over the title-holders Mumbai last Sunday and will be fighting hard to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the KL Rahul-led side who are peaking at the right time will be hoping to win their final two league games including the one against Rajasthan, and find a place in the last-four as things have started heating up towards the backend of the league stages.

A must-win contest for both sides

This is a must-win fixture for both sides as a loss in this game will pretty much end the team's chances of making it to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.

At the same time, an in-form Punjab would be hoping to avenge the reverse fixture loss where all-rounder Rahul Tewatia's outstanding knock helped the former champions snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in Sharjah last month.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

