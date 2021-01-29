MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Purple Vs Green Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Purple will take on Odisha Green in match 16 of the MGM Odisha Women's T20. The Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST from the KIIT Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday, January 29, 2021. Here are the Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green live stream details, how to watch Odisha Women's T20 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

MGM Odisha Women's T20: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green preview

Two of the most contrasting sides of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 series, Odisha Purple and Odisha Green, go up against each other on Friday. Odisha Purple have had a tremendous run at the tournament until now and remained undefeated in their first four league stage games. However, they will be coming into this match off of a loss against Odisha Red after managing just 98 runs in 20 overs as compared to Red's 126.

Sarita Mehera's 54 off 62 was the best performance for Odisha Purple. They are in first place on the points table with 8 points from 5 games.

Odisha Green, on the other hand, are lagging behind at the fourth place (out of five teams) on the points table, having managed just two wins at the series so far. With just two games left in the league stages - including this one - Odisha Green's playoff chances are slim at best. Unlike Odisha Purple though, Odisha Green will come into this game with a win behind them.

They defeated Odisha Yellow by 13 runs in their last game, after putting up 95 runs on the board. The last match between the two teams ended in a 9 wicket win for Odisha Purple.

Odisha Women's T20 live: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green live streaming details

The Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green Women’s T20 match will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch the Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green live stream on the FanCode app and website. The Odisha Purple vs Green live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of Odisha Cricket Association.

MGM Odisha Women's T20: Odisha Purple vs Green pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather forecasts no chance of rain during the game. Humidity will be at 37% while temperatures soar to almost 30°C by the end of the match. The average score at the tournament has ranged around the 95-115 figures, with any score above 120 proving to be impossible to chase. Bowlers have had incredible responses from the pitch, with each match presenting a high wicket-taking opportunity.

Image Credits: FanCode

