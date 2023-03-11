IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Suffer Another Blow As Pacer Joins Jasprit Bumrah In Injury List

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions might have already started enduring a poor 2023 season as another star player from the squad has joined the injury list. While Jasprit Bumrah was already out of the 2023 edition due to his back injury, ESPNCricinfo confirmed that MI will also miss out on the services of Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson. The Australian was bought by MI at the IPL 2023 Auction for INR 1.5 crore, lining up with the likes of Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Bumrah, among others in the MI bowling unit.

However, after Bumrah’s injury ruled him out of the marquee T20 league, media reports claimed Richardson might also be in line to confirm his exit. Having previously represented Punjab Kings, Richardson will now have to wait for his stint with MI. "Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact," Richardson tweeted.

"One step back, two steps forward. Let's do this"

"Frustrating? Absolutely. But I'm now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let's do this,” he added. Richardson was named in Australia’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against India but as things stand now, he won’t travel to India. It is understood that a surgery option was taken in an attempt to find a long-term solution.

The IPL 2023 is all set to kick off on March 31 with the clash between the legendary MS Dhoni and IPL 2022-winning captain Hardik Pandya. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will play the season opener in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, MI will open its campaign against RCB on April 2. With Jhye and Jasprit out, the Mumbai-based team will now rely on Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, and Jason Behrendorff in the fast bowling department.

Mumbai Indians full squad for IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal