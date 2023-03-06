MI Vs RCB Live Telecast & Streaming: How To Watch WPL 2023 Match On TV And Online?

Match 4 of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. While Mumbai would want to win to extend their lead on top of the WPL points table, RCB will be looking to avoid their second consecutive defeat in the tournament. Mumbai defeated Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the first match of the competition on Saturday. RCB went down against Delhi Capitals by 60 runs in their maiden WPL game on Sunday.

Where is the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match being held?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore is scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, March 6.

How to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 can tune in to the Sports 18 Network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India can visit the JioCinema app or website. The streaming will be free to watch for everyone.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in Australia?

For fans in Australia, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Fox Sports.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the US?

For fans in the United States, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Willow TV.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja/Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

Image: BCCI