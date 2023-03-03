MI WPL 2023 Schedule And Squad: Everything To Know About Mumbai Indians

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will start its journey tomorrow as five teams will be competing for that coveted trophy. Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will be seen facing each other in what could be anticipated as a much-awaited tournament for cricket lovers. Harmanpreet Kaur has been given the charge to lead Mumbai Indians in the very first edition.

Mumbai has managed to amass a competitive squad in the WPL as they splashed the cash in the auction buying some highly talented players under their fold. The likes of Natalie Sciver, Yastika Bhatia and Pooja Vastrakar could emerge as trump cards alongside the skipper in this mega cricket tournament. Former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami has been roped in as the team mentor and bowling coach while Charlotte Edwards will be the coach of the side.

Mumbai will open the proceeding on 4th March as they will face Gujarat Giants in the first-ever WPL match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Let's have a look at the full Mumbai Indians squad.

Full Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2023

Wicketkeepers: Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Dhara Gujjar,

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Humairaa Kaazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Neelam Bisht, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav

Key roles in the Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians coach: Charlotte Edwards

Mumbai Indians batting coach: Devieka Palshikaar

Mumbai Indians bowling coach and team mentor: Jhulan Goswami

Mumbai Indian's full schedule for Women's Premier League 2023

March 4: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM

March 6: Mumbai Indians vs RCB, Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM

March 9: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM

March 12: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM

March 14: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM

March 18: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium at 3:30 PM

March 20: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM

March 21: RCB vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium at 3:30 PM