RCB WPL 2023 Schedule And Squad: Everything To Know About Royal Challengers Bangalore

Here's everything we need to know about the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season opener.

The cricketing world is all set for the inaugural Women’s Premier League season, which kicks off on Saturday, March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The tournament will see five teams fighting it out for the prestigious WPL 2023 title in the 22-game tournament. Heading into the maiden season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of the most impressive sides on paper.

RCB announced Indian cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana as the skipper of the team ahead of WPL 2023 after making several impressive buys at the WPL auction. The team also features Richa Ghosh, Sophie Divine, Ellyse Perry, and Renuka Singh Thakur among other top cricketers. Meanwhile, Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza has been roped in as the mentor of the team.

The Bangalore-based team will play their opening game against the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 5. The marquee women's tournament will feature a total of 20 league games, one playoff, and the summit clash. Heading into the season opener, here’s a look at RCB’s full squad, full schedule, and details about the coaching staff.

Full Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for WPL 2023

  • Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy
  • Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Disha Kasat
  • All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar
  • Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Key roles in the RCB squad for WPL 2023

  • RCB captain: Smriti Mandhana
  • RCB head coach: Ben Sawyer
  • RCB assistant coach: Malolan Rangarajan
  • RCB batting coach: RX Murali

RCB's full schedule for Women's Premier League 2023

  • March 5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
  • March 6- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST onwards
  • March 8 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from 7:30 PM onwards
  • March 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from 7:30 PM onwards
  • March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai from 7:30 PM onwards
  • March 15 - UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai from 7:30 PM onwards
  • March 18 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from 7:30 PM onwards
  • March 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai from 3:30 PM onwards
