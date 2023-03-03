RCB WPL 2023 Schedule And Squad: Everything To Know About Royal Challengers Bangalore

The cricketing world is all set for the inaugural Women’s Premier League season, which kicks off on Saturday, March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The tournament will see five teams fighting it out for the prestigious WPL 2023 title in the 22-game tournament. Heading into the maiden season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of the most impressive sides on paper.

RCB announced Indian cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana as the skipper of the team ahead of WPL 2023 after making several impressive buys at the WPL auction. The team also features Richa Ghosh, Sophie Divine, Ellyse Perry, and Renuka Singh Thakur among other top cricketers. Meanwhile, Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza has been roped in as the mentor of the team.

The Bangalore-based team will play their opening game against the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 5. The marquee women's tournament will feature a total of 20 league games, one playoff, and the summit clash. Heading into the season opener, here’s a look at RCB’s full squad, full schedule, and details about the coaching staff.

Full Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for WPL 2023

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Disha Kasat

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Key roles in the RCB squad for WPL 2023

RCB captain: Smriti Mandhana

RCB head coach: Ben Sawyer

RCB assistant coach: Malolan Rangarajan

RCB batting coach: RX Murali

