MIB Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Men in Blue and Bengali teams are scheduled to meet in the opening fixture of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on Monday, February 8 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The match will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our MIB vs BEN match prediction, top picks for MIB vs BEN playing 11 and the MIB vs BEN Dream11 team. The MIB vs BEN live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MIB vs BEN live: MIB vs BEN Dream11 prediction and preview

The European Cricket Series is back with its Barcelona edition after entertaining fans with exciting cricket matches at various different locations. A total of 24 teams will take part in this season of the T10 tournament. The sides will be keen to put up a strong show in the opening encounter, as they look to get off the mark on the points table. The Men in Blue and Bengali have exciting players of the shortest format in their side, and their clash promises to be an enthralling one for the fans of the European Cricket Series.

MIB vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MIB vs BEN Dream11 team

MIB: Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan, and Shubhdeep Deb.

BEN: MD Arifur Rahman, Omar Ali, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Rashed Mir, Shakil Islam, Tamjid Bepari, AI Amin, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul AMin, Kausar Dipu, Muker Hossain, Nadim Hussain, Rakibul Mollik, Alauddin Siddique, Hasan bin Hakim, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader, Qaqar Hussain, Ziad Hossain, Mahbubul Alam, Shafiqur Rahman, and Tuhin Motalab.

MIB vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MIB vs BEN playing 11

R Howlader

O Ali

S Kaligatla

S Tiwari

MIB vs BEN match prediction: MIB vs BEN Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: M Alam

Batsmen: O Ali, S Tiwari, S Sengupta, T Bepari

All-rounders: M Hossain, R Howlader (C), S Kaligatla (VC)

Bowlers: A Borikar, B Ahmed, N Chowdary

MIB vs BEN live: MIB vs BEN Dream11 prediction

As per our MIB vs BEN Dream11 prediction, Bengali will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MIB vs BEN Dream11 prediction, top picks, and MIB vs BEN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MIB vs BEN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

