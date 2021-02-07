'Today Was That Kind Of The Day....': VVS Laxman Analyses Skipper Virat Kohli's Dismissal

Former Indian Test specialist VVS Laxman, as well as ex-English middle-order batsman Mark Butcher, decoded Indian skipper Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kohli never looked comfortable out in the middle during India's first innings and was eventually dismissed by Dominic Bess for a painstaking 11 runs off 48 deliveries that did not include any boundaries or sixes.

'It forced Virat Kohli to...': VVS Laxman

“Mark just said that he is improving and the control he showed, it was almost like Nathan Lyon bowling to Indian batsmen. A lot of deliveries stand up on that off-stump region and it forced Virat Kohli to play a little bit away from his body. Not very often you see Virat Kohli being quiet, especially at the start of his innings. But today was that kind of the day where England bowlers were spot on with their game plan against Virat Kohli,” said Laxman while speaking during the post-match show on Star Sports.

READ: Viv Richards Lauds West Indies' 'fighting' Spirit After Historic Test Win Over Bangladesh

'Eventually, he got one to drift away from him': Mark Butcher

“Eventually, he got one to drift away from him. Virat just tried and it just opened up by the drift. The ball kicked and bounced, it didn’t spin a massive amount and Ollie Pope did the rest. What a wonderful moment for Dom Bess", said Mark Butcher.

"He continues to get better. Dom Bess has got something about him. He has got that fire in him, he learns quickly. He is by no means a finished article but he has got something about him that makes one or two things happen. I should mention the fact that he gets lucky once in a while and not always the good ball gets the wicket. He gets wickets with average deliveries as well,” the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit added.

READ: Dom Bess Hails Rishabh Pant's 'courageous' Knock, Says 'he Is Completely Different Player'

Dom Bess brings curtains down on Virat Kohli's forgettable innings

This happened in the 25th over of India's first innings. On the fourth delivery, the offie had tossed one up outside the off-stump as Virat looked to play a defensive shot away from his body on the front foot. However, the ball took the inside edge of his bat and went straight into the hands of Ollie Pope who was stationed at short leg who made absolutely no mistake in taking a simple catch.

The video of Virat Kohli's dismissal was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

.

READ: Joe Root's One-handed Screamer Sends Ajinkya Rahane Packing Back On Day 3 Of Chennai Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.