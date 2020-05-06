Michael Hussey Takes Some Blame For 2009 Michael Clarke-Simon Katich Dressing Room Fight

The rivalry between former Australia cricketers Michael Clarke and Simon Katich, that began with a dressing room fight in 2009, recently took a new turn with Michael Hussey’s statement. Michael Clarke and Simon Katich were involved in a spat over a dressing room song, of which Michael Hussey was in charge of. On Tuesday, May 5, Clarke revealed on the Big Sports Breakfast Radio that he had nothing to do with Katich’s axing from the Australian squad when he took over captaincy from Ricky Ponting in 2011.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Gives Me Full Freedom At Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant

Michael Hussey on rift between Michael Clarke and Simon Katich

After a win by Australia over South Africa at Sydney in January 2009, it was reported that Michael Clarke impatiently waited for the entire team to sing their victory song. Michael Hussey, who was in charge of the song, was unaware that Clarke had made a midnight booking at a bar for which he was very anxious to go to. Meanwhile, the heir to the Australian captaincy at the time was then nowhere to be seen in the dressing room when the song was eventually belted later on.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Says Watching These Ricky Ponting Bullseyes Continuously Will Numb You

While speaking to Fox Sports, Michael Hussey recently admitted to being partly at fault because as the leader of the team song, he did not realise Clarke's urgenct at the time. In 2009 itself, it was revealed that Simon Katich and Michael Clarke had an altercation before the latter stormed out of the room. According to Michael Clarke in his 2016 autobiography, the fight between the two cricketers took place because he realised that Hussey and Katich were deliberately delaying the team song at his expense.

Michael Hussey on Michael Clarke and Simon Katich rivalry

Michael Hussey also said that he had never seen “any friction” between Michael Clarke and Simon Katich before their 2009 fight. He added that much to everyone’s surprise, “things escalated” between the two during that evening.

Also Read | David Warner Credits CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey For Favourite All-time Ashes Moment

Also Read | What Happens When MS Dhoni Leaves CSK? Michael Hussey Traces Out Franchise's Path