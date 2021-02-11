Michael Clarke Lauds David Warner's IPL Record, Slams CA For Not Backing His Leadership

Cricket Australia was forced to introduce tough changes after the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. Prominent members of the team, Steve Smith and David Warner, were reprimanded after the incident. While Steve Smith was banned from captaincy for two years, David Warner was barred from ever taking up a leadership role in the Australian side. Former captain Michael Clarke recently hinted that the country's board missed a trick in not recognizing Warner's tactical prowess.

Michael Clarke feels Cricket Australia failed in acknowledging David Warner's leadership capabilities

Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke recently pointed out in an interview with Big Sports Breakfast that swashbuckling opening batsman David Warner is a great asset to the side. Along with his dynamic power-hitting abilities, he also has a tendency to contribute with his tactics. The 39-year-old mentioned how Warner has an exceptional cricketing brain.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer Calls Chennai Pitch Curated By 42-year-old Businessman 'worst Ever'

Clarke revealed compared the leadership styles of David Warner and Steve Smith. According to the ex-cricketer, he has observed the captaincy of the two players in the Indian Premier League, and he hailed Warner as tactically superlative. He commended the player's aggressive approach, both as a batter, as well as a leader.

ALSO READ | Manoj Tiwary Makes Plan For Virat Kohli And R Ashwin To Dismiss Joe Root Cheaply

He also drew parallels between the styles of Ricky Ponting and David Warner. Ponting emerged as one of the most celebrated captains of the country and guided the nation to glorious heights during his tenure. Clarke opined that Cricket Australia did not take the opportunity to back Warner early in his career for a leadership role. However, he still believes that the southpaw's presence is significant for the side, and despite not being the captain, he still can contribute with his ploys.

ALSO READ | Goa Coach Dodda Ganesh Backs 'gem Of A Cricketer' Wasim Jaffer; 'cricket World Knows You'

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that Pat Cummins could very well prove to be the successor of Tim Paine, because he was handed the captaincy of the New South Wales Blues for Australia's domestic 50-over competition, despite Steve Smith being in the same squad. Clarke is hopeful that Smith will assist the fast bowler in his stint as the captain. He also is keen on Pat Cummins taking up Australia's captaincy and is confident that the presence of several senior campaigners will be a great boost for the inexperienced leader.

ALSO READ | India Vs England Live Streaming: Dream11, Kingfisher Join In Amongst 9 Online Sponsors

Steve Smith and David Warner in the IPL 2021

Steve Smith was also recently released by the Rajasthan Royals team ahead of the IPL 2021, whereas David Warner will retain his position as the leader of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side for the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. However, uncertainty looms over the participation of Australian cricketers in the league, as Cricket Australia has announced that they will hand NOCs to the cricketers on a case-by-case basis for the competition.

Image source: Michael Clarke Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.