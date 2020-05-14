Michael Hussey Smashes Pakistan As Australia Reach World T20 Final On May 14, 2010: Watch

With five World Cup wins, two Champions Trophy titles and a longest reign at the helm in the ICC Test rankings, Australia is one of the greatest cricket teams of all time without a doubt. While a T20 World Cup remains the only trophy missing from their highly-decorated cabinet, Australia came agonisingly close in claiming the plaque during the 2010 edition in West Indies. The tournament in the Caribbean saw many tight finishes during its run between April 30 and May 16, including a high-octane semi-final run-chase orchestrated by Australian middle-order batsman Michael Hussey.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi 'Shocked' At Kapil Dev's Response To Akhtar's Proposal; Backs Yuvraj Singh

May 14, 2010: T20 World Cup 2010 semi-final

Thursday was the 10th anniversary of the then tournament-favourites Australia facing Pakistan in the second semi-final in Gros Islet on May 14, 2010. On the back of sparkling fifties by young Akmal brothers (Kamran and Umar), Pakistan put up a daunting 191-run challenge in front of the Australians. In what was set to be an entertaining run-chase, Australia slumped to 62-4 before nine overs.

Michael Hussey takes fight to Pakistan bowlers

With 87 runs required off 45 balls, Michael Hussey arrived to the middle with an uphill task ahead. The left-handed batsman went ahead and launched a rearguard fightback, even though he kept losing his partners at the other end. With one over to go and 18 runs to get, Michael Hussey launched Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal for 6,6,4,6 off consecutive deliveries to script one of the greatest comebacks in the history of T20 World Cup. Hussey remained unbeaten at 60 runs from just 24 balls and was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his heroic effort.

With their three-wicket win, Australia were able to set up a date for a title clash with their Ashes rivals England. However, they lost the final at Barbados two days later to squander their best chance yet of winning the T20 World Cup trophy.

T20 World Cup 2010: Michael Hussey’s rearguard fightback, watch video

43 needed off 15 with only three wickets in hand - on this day 10 years ago @mhussey393 did the impossible! pic.twitter.com/X2rADLaskA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 14, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020 Would Be Preferred By ICC Over T20 World Cup, Asia Cup: Ex-Pak Batsman Basit Ali

IPL: Michael Hussey in CSK

At the time of 2010 T20 World Cup, Michael Hussey was part of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). He joined the franchise for the inaugural edition in 2008 and was an integral part of the unit in their back-to-back title wins in 2010 and 2011 respectively. The IPL 2015 was his last outing for CSK as Michael Hussey announced his retirement from all forms of the game in early 2016.

Also Read | What Happens When MS Dhoni Leaves IPL CSK? Michael Hussey Traces Out Franchise's Path

Also Read | Netizens Laud Gautam Gambhir For 'single-handedly Destroying' Shahid Afridi With His Tweet