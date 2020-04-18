Netizens Laud Gautam Gambhir For 'single-handedly Destroying' Shahid Afridi With His Tweet

Netizens backed former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday after he slammed former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for his remarks in his autobiography book- Game Changer. Gambhir had lashed out at Afridi and reminded him of his records and his splendid innings against Pakistan in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

In his autobiography, Afridi claimed that Gambhir was 'barely a character' and had major attitude problems. Afridi added that 'Gautam Gambhir was someone with no records but a lot of attitude'. Responding to his remarks, Gambhir agreed that he has an 'attitude problem' but only towards 'liars, traitors and opportunists.'

Soon after Gambhir's tweet, netizens appreciated and backed the former Indian batsman. Here are some of the reactions:

You hit him too hard with attitude that day! That’s why he is still stuck on that track! You always slayyy 😂🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/BEHDfjCMMp — Team Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir97) April 18, 2020

Gambhir Roxxx Afridi Shocks 😂 — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) April 18, 2020

Aur yeh laga ek aur sixer. 👌👌👌 — Popcorn aur Subi Ke Papa (@i_msahil555) April 18, 2020

Gambhir's heroics in 2007 T20 final

The 2007 T20 World Cup, which was the inaugural World Cup played in the shortest format of the game was hosted by South Africa. India who were the underdogs under a young captain had reached the finals and were to play against arch-rivals Pakistan. Although the final is famous for the cutting-edge last over bowled by Joginder Sharma who took India over the line. It was Gambhir's splendid innings that set the base for the victory.

Gambhir top-scored for the Indian team as he amassed 75 runs off just 54 deliveries. During his innings, the opening batsman smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 138.88. It was due to his splendid innings and Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg towards the end that India could set a formidable total of 157.

