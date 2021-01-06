Michael Hussey Fumes At Ugly Kane Richardson-Matt Renshaw Sledging Episode: WATCH

The ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020-21) has enthralled cricket fans with high-octane T20 matches. With all the participating teams looking to accumulate winning points at this crucial juncture of the competition, the intensity has also seen an exponential rise. It was pretty evident during the clash between the Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Renegades when players Kane Richardson and Matt Renshaw failed to keep their emotions in check.

BBL 2020-21: Kane Richardson-Matt Renshaw sledging episode infuriates Michael Hussey

The incident took place on Tuesday during the clash between the Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Renegades. Things started to get ugly after Matt Renshaw ran towards Kane Richardson, after taking the latter's catch in the 17th over of the Renegades' innings. Renshaw was pumped after the dismissal and was seen mouthing expletives. This did not go down too well with Richardson, who also was quick to confront the player.

A little bit happening after Kane Richardson's dismissal 👀 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/gEaDORkwuN — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 5, 2021

Australian legend Michael Hussey, who was on-air when the incident took place, was not very pleased with the duo's behaviour. The former cricketer opined that such instances are not good for the game of cricket. The left-hander mentioned how the two are professional cricketers, and sometimes the situations get the better of them. The 45-year-old was concerned that incidents like these could have a negative influence on youngsters who are following the game.

Hussey suggested that the back and forth was going on when the Adelaide Strikers were batting. The ex-cricketer pointed out how as a cricketer, one does want to respond to the sledging on certain occasions. Renshaw ultimately had the last laugh as the Strikers claimed a comprehensive win.

BBL points table updates: More trouble for Melbourne Renegades?

The Melbourne Renegades ultimately lost the encounter by 60 runs against the Adelaide Strikers. They are languishing at the bottom of the table after their eighth loss of the season. With only a single victory to their name, the team will have to stage a miraculous turnaround to stay relevant in the competition. Skipper Aaron Finch was also too critical of their batsmen's temperament post the match. The Adelaide Strikers are at a much better place as compared to their counterparts. With four wins in eight matches, they currently hold the fourth place on the BBL points table. The Sydney Sixers are the table-toppers currently, and the Sydney Thunder and the Hobart Hurricanes are the other two teams in the top four at this juncture.

