Shahid Afridi Tags Wrong Kane Williamson Account In Tweet, 'advises' On Success In Tests

The New Zealand side outplayed Pakistan in all the departments and clinched the two-match Test series comfortably. Black Caps captain Kane Williamson played a significant role in his side's success and proved his mettle on yet another occasion. The batsman garnered appreciation from all corners for his heroics with the bat and as a leader. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi acknowledged New Zealand's stellar performance and also commented on Pakistan's dismal outing.

Shahid Afridi makes blunder while tagging Kane Williamson on Twitter

The 43-year-old hailed the New Zealand team for becoming the Number 1 team in the ICC Test rankings. With a clinical victory over visitors Pakistan and West Indies, the hosts have further strengthened their position in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Afridi, who was one of the nation's most celebrated cricketer, applauded the Kane Williamson-led side for their remarkable performance. The ex-cricketer also commended the New Zealand skipper for his wonderful stint. However, he ended up tagging an account that does not actually belong to Williamson.

Congratulations to NZ for becoming #1 Test team, great performance by @KanyWilliamson & team. Really disappointing to see the performance in 2nd Test after a good fight in 1st Test.The players need to apply talent& courage to survive in Test cricket.The results in NZ r very poor. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 6, 2021

The visitors put up a decent show in the opening fixture. However, they were completely decimated in the subsequent match. Nothing went right for the Pakistan team, and even their bowling coach, Waqar Younis, flew back to Pakistan after the completion of the first Test. Kane Williamson, who comfortably sits at the top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen, was ruthless against the inexperienced Pakistani bowling attack and piled up a marvellous double-century in the last encounter.

Shahid Afridi's advice for the Pakistan Test team

During his playing days, the all-rounder was often criticised for his reckless shot selection while batting. Especially in the latter half of his career, Afridi was utilised more as a leg-spin option. The player undoubtedly has served Pakistan cricket for a long period and has also been the captain in all three formats. However, the cricketer's Test career was quite underwhelming, to say the least.

According to the veteran cricketer, the players need to apply their talent and also show courage simultaneously to attain success in Test cricket. Fans were quick to remind Afridi of his below-average performances in red-ball cricket post his comments on the micro-blogging site. Here we take a look at the Shahid Afridi career stats to get a clearer idea of the star player's performances in the longer format.

Shahid Afridi career stats: How did the all-rounder fare in Test matches?

The player has featured in only 27 Test matches for Pakistan. As a batsman, Afridi has 1716 runs to his name at a decent average of 36.5. He has also smashed 5 centuries and 8 half-centuries in the format. However, he is remembered more for his exploits in white-ball cricket, as he could not make a significant impact in Test cricket.

