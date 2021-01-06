Hasan Ali Smashes 61-ball 106, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Final Ends With No Winners: WATCH

Pakistani cricket fans were enthralled after a high-octane Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Final. The tournament is the country's premier domestic competition, where a total of six teams battle it out in red-ball matches for the ultimate championship. After overcoming a grueling group stage, teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab (Pakistan) made it to the final.

KHP vs CEP result

Both the sides had impressed with their performances in the league matches of the competition, and they went all guns blazing in the crucial final as well. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were the table toppers, won the toss and elected to bat first. They were looking to score an imposing total upfront in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Final and were also successful in doing so.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsmen impressed in the first innings and guided their team to a competitive score of 300. Kamran Ghulam and Adil Amin smashed remarkable half-centuries, whereas Hasan Ali starred with the ball and picked up four vital wickets. Central Punjab in response managed to score 297 runs in the first innings.

The Hasan Ali-led side were under immense pressure after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted a challenging target of 356. To make matters worse, none of the top-order batsmen were successful in converting their starts into a big score. The onus was on the skipper to bail his team out of trouble in the final. Hasan Ali, who is known for his exploits with the ball, showcased his batting prowess in the contest. The batsman scored his maiden first-class hundred to get his team back into the match.

The 26-year-old slammed a spectacular 106 from just 61 deliveries and shifted the momentum with his stellar knock. However, he remained stranded on the non-striker's end and they were eventually bowled out after Waqas Maqsood attempted to clear the mid-on fielder. With Central Punjab also scoring 355 runs, the match ultimately ended in a tie, and both teams shared the championship trophy as there was no clear winner after the final.

KHP vs CEP result: Match Highlights

Hasan Ali career stats

The young fast bowler has represented the Pakistan side in 9 Test matches so far. The cricketer has picked up 31 wickets in the longer format for his nation. Hasan Ali was a vital cog in the Pakistan line-up during their ICC 2017 Champions Trophy triumph. In 53 ODI matches, the player has 82 wickets to his name. In the shortest format, Hasan Ali has 35 wickets in 30 T20Is.

Hasan Ali vs India

The fast bowler has been very vocal about his desire to perform well against the Indian team. The cricketing rivalry between the two nations brings the best out of Hasan Ali. The cricketer has played five ODIs against Pakistan's nemesis and has five wickets to his name.

