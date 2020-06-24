Michael Vaughan Attacks PM Boris Johnson For Fears Over Cricket Ball Causing COVID-19

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his displeasure at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. Boris Johnson faced the brunt of Michael Vaughan because the Prime Minister said that the ban on recreational cricket is set to continue in England. Boris Johnson gave the argument that since the cricket ball is a natural carrier of coronavirus, the ban on recreational cricket is set to stay for the near future. The comments meant that cricket fans in England will have to wait longer to see club cricket back in action.

Boris Johnson reveals reason for recreational cricket ban

Boris Johnson made the comments about the recreational cricket ban when the Prime Minister was replying to question from Conservative MP Greg Clark in the House of Commons. The question from Clark had inquired whether cricket will be allowed to resume in the country. Replying to the question, Boris Johnson said that the problem with cricket is that the ball is a natural vector of disease, potentially at any rate. Boris Johnson also said that the same has been discussed multiple times with experts as well. In conclusion, Boris Johnson said that the government is still working on ways to make cricket COVID-19 secure, therefore the guideline cannot be changed right now.

Michael Vaughan calls the decision “utter nonsense”

Referencing to the comments made by Boris Johnson, England cricketer Michael Vaughan has attacked the Prime Minister. Expressing his views on the decision, Michael Vaughan tweeted suggestions on how cricket can resume. Calling for recreational cricket to resume from 4th July, Michael Vaughan said that it was utter nonsense the game wasn’t been allowed to resume. Michael Vaughan said that the players could keep a hand sanitizer in their pocket and use it every time they touch the ball as a precautionary measure.

‘Natural vector of the disease ‘ ... What a load of utter Boloocks @BorisJohnson !!!! #Cricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2020

This is not the first time Michael Vaughan has spoken about resuming cricket in the country. Michael Vaughan had also called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), asking them to do more when it came to the resumption of amateur and youth cricket. Subsequently, the ECB had issued a statement, expressing their intention to work with the Boris Johnson government to get amateur cricket going again. The body said that since cricket is a non-contact sport, it can be played as safely as other activities that were being permitted in the UK. The statement came after sports such as tennis and golf were allowed to resume in the country.

Hand sanitiser in every players pocket ... Use every time you touch the ball ... SIMPLE ... Recreational Cricket should just play from July 4th ... utter nonsense it’s not being allowed back ... #Cricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2020

The decision by Boris Johnson will not impact the England cricket team though. England is scheduled to play West Indies in a 3 match test series in July. The team recently announced a 30-man training squad ahead of the game, with all-rounder Ben Stokes being part of it.

It is not just Michael Vaughan who has criticised Boris Johnson in the recent past as Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford also campaigned vehemently against the Prime Minister's initial decision to revoke free midday meals for underprivileged children in schools. As Marcus Rashford gained more public support, Johnson was forced to reverse his decision recently. This made the footballer gain tremendous praise from the likes of David Beckham and cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Image Courtesy: instagram/michaelvaughan