Kevin Pietersen Net Worth And South African Lodge That Charges Whopping ₹88,100 Per Night

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is widely regarded for his work as a conservationist after the end of his playing career. Pietersen has been a major supporter of Save the Rhinos initiative, along with Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The RCB star has set up his own luxury getaway on the beautiful banks of the Sabie River called the Umganu Lodge. Here is a look at the Kevin Pietersen net worth, the Kevin Pietersen hotel and his work in the Save The Rhinos initiative.

Kevin Pietersen net worth: Kevin Pietersen hotel in South Africa charges a staggering â‚¹88,100 per night for visitors

Kevin Pietersen's luxury abode, i.e. The Umganu Lodge offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the visitors, offering them the ultimate place to stay in South Africa to see wildlife roaming free. The hotel only hosts five lodges, accommodating a maximum of 12 guests at a time, to keep the experience as personal as possible. The cost is a staggering £915 (â‚¹88,100) per night to stay, the residence in the middle of the Kruger Park offers a chance to see wild animals including rhinos and elephants meeting at the river.

Every room comes with a panoramic viewing deck, decorated with different themes, including elephant, lion, rhino, leopard, and buffalo and the floors are polished cement. The rooms are with all the usual mod-cons, air-conditioning, satellite TV, WiFi and there are cooking utensils inside each lodge while there are telescopes to gaze at the stars. The Umganu Lodge offers both public and private pools for the visitors and also has Open vehicle safaris facilities. The guests can also zip-line through Kruger National Park while the Leopard Creek golf course offers visitors to take a swing.

Kevin Pietersen net worth

According to wealtholino.com, the Kevin Pietersen net worth figures stands at $7.5 million. The right-hander played for various T20 franchises after his retirement. Currently, he worked his way into a cricket commentator as well as an analyst. He also owns a Lamborghini Gallardo worth €160,000 ($180,000). Kevin Pietersen was also the most expensive player at the IPL 2009 auction when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for â‚¹7.55 crore.

Kevin Pietersen, who lives part-time in the South African bush on a rhino ranch, said that if no action is taken before 2025, the great beast will become extinct. The former England captain once claimed that the South African government could write a cheque now and save the rhinos from extinction. Pietersen also visited the Indian state of Assam to shoot for the National Geographic documentary Save This Rhino in March, which saw him assessing the situation of rhinos in India while exploring new technologies and co-op solutions to spread awareness among people about rhino conservation in the country.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: Umganu Lodge)