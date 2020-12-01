Michael Vaughan BLAMES IPL For India-Australia Rivalry Becoming 'friendly And Soft'

The India-Australia rivalry is one of the most intense and competitive rivalries in the cricketing world. Every time these two teams meet, fans get to witness thrill and drama galore. Players from both sides are constantly at each other as they don't let go of a single opportunity to take shots at each other.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia live: Netizens demand sacking of head coach Ravi Shastri as Australia torment India in ODIs

Michael Vaughan opens up on 'friendliness' between India and Australia

However, the ongoing Australia vs India series isn't being played with the same intensity and competitiveness, according to several fans. Even cricket pundits are calling the series too friendly after the first two matches of the summer. The camaraderie between the two sides was once again on display during the second ODI when Australian skipper Aaron Finch was struck in the stomach by a full toss and KL Rahul ran over to rub his belly, which the Australian laughed off.

Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan has opened up on the friendliness between the two cricketing giants. Vaughan. The Englishman doesn’t want to see international fixtures become too friendly, but said after the second ODI that it’s due to T20 franchise cricket.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri backs skipper Virat Kohli's decision to take paternity leave after 1st Test

While speaking on Cricbuzz Live, Vaughan said that currently, we’re in a different era of the game. He added if you look back 10, 15, 20 years ago, the Australians were pretty much in everyone’s faces with words and body language. Vaughan reckoned that the Aussies didn't go over the top but it was the way they used to play the game.

However, Vaughan stated that now the players are generally teammates. The 46-year old opined that most of the players from the Australian team are teammates with the Indian players through the IPL franchises which he said has made a massive difference in the world game. Vaughan further said that in their times and through their careers they weren’t really teammates with any of the opposition in international cricket which is why they didn’t really know anybody so they didn’t have that friendship.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia live: 'Playing 1st class gives us slight advantage in Tests': Labuschagne

According to Vaughan, it has become a little bit more hostile to oppose international players because if they’re not teammates, one of their teammates is a teammate with the opposing side. Vaughan reiterated that he likes a bit of confrontation on the pitch. The England veteran was hopeful that they’re not going to go for an era where it becomes friendly and everyone’s patting each other on the back.

Meanwhile, India vs Australia 3rd ODI is set to be played in Canberra on Wednesday, December 2. The live-action of India vs Australia 3rd ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). While the hosts will play to secure a clean sweep, the visitors will look to save their pride by avoiding a whitewash.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: David Warner out for 3rd ODI, entire T20 series against India

SOURCE: AARON FINCH INSTAGRAM & AP

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.