Home
Points Table
Results
Videos

Netizens Demand Sacking Of Head Coach Ravi Shastri As Australia Torment India In ODIs

Stepping on to play an ODI series nearly after 8 months, Team India lost the 50-over series on Sunday after the Men in Blue faced defeat in the 2nd ODI as well

Last Updated:
Ravi Shastri

Stepping on to play an ODI series nearly after 8 months, Team India lost the 50-over series on Sunday after the Men in Blue faced defeat in the second ODI as well. The hosts batted the visitors out of contest notching up 350+ for two consecutive games. India's missing intent and poor bowling did not go well with fans back home as netizens have now started demanding the need to replace Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach to bring about a tactical change in the dressing room. 

The roaring demand comes amid the chorus of replacing Virat Kohli as the captain in limited-overs, with Rohit Sharma's name being pushed for the spot after his success in the IPL. Kohli and Shastri have failed to win major trophies including an ICC trophy which has led to fans demanding the change in leadership. However, India's loss to Australia in the ODI series has seemed to have fuelled the rising cry. Here's how fans reacted after India's defeat in the second ODI: 

READ | 'We Were Ineffective', Says Virat Kohli After India's ODI Series Loss To Australia

READ | 'Why My Name Is Not There?': Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Australia Snub, Rohit's 'boost' 

India falter in run chase

Even though the Men In Blue had got off to a good start, they ran out of fire and brimstone just like the last game by losing wickets at crucial points. Even the Aussies were electrifying on the field with two outstanding catches of Shreyas Iyer and captain Virat Kohli. Openers Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Mayank Agarwal (28) had laid a solid foundation with a 58-run stand before both of them were dismissed in quick succession. Iyer and Kohli then steadied the innings with a 93-run stand for the third wicket before the former was dismissed. 

READ | Aaron Finch Laughs With KL Rahul After Being Struck By Navdeep Saini's Full Toss

All hopes pinned on Virat but a miscued pull shot ensured that he was deprived of a 44th ODI century after Moises Henriques took a screamer at mid-wicket as he walked back for an 87-ball 89. Hardik Pandya (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (24) looked to make a statement in the middle-order but all they could do was reduce the margin of defeat. Australia defeated India by 51 runs at the SCG to clinch the ODI series. 

India tour of Australia 

After the ODI series, India will now lock horns with Australia in the shortest format of the game beginning December 4. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

READ | Ind Vs Aus: Virat Kohli Breaks His Daunting Spell At SCG, Notches Up Another Mammoth Feat

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

'I don't think he'll be available': Aaron Finch on Warner's inclusion in 3rd ODI

17 mins ago

Aaron Finch laughs with KL Rahul after being struck by Navdeep Saini's full toss

1 hour ago

'We were ineffective', says Virat Kohli after India's ODI series loss to Australia

1 hour ago

SA Vs ENG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and full match preview

2 hours ago

'Feel for the Captain', says Mohammad Kaif as India short on bowling options

2 hours ago

Moises Henriques deprives Virat Kohli of his 44th ODI century with a stunning catch

3 hours ago
VIDEOS