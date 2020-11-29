Netizens Demand Sacking Of Head Coach Ravi Shastri As Australia Torment India In ODIs

Stepping on to play an ODI series nearly after 8 months, Team India lost the 50-over series on Sunday after the Men in Blue faced defeat in the second ODI as well. The hosts batted the visitors out of contest notching up 350+ for two consecutive games. India's missing intent and poor bowling did not go well with fans back home as netizens have now started demanding the need to replace Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach to bring about a tactical change in the dressing room.

The roaring demand comes amid the chorus of replacing Virat Kohli as the captain in limited-overs, with Rohit Sharma's name being pushed for the spot after his success in the IPL. Kohli and Shastri have failed to win major trophies including an ICC trophy which has led to fans demanding the change in leadership. However, India's loss to Australia in the ODI series has seemed to have fuelled the rising cry. Here's how fans reacted after India's defeat in the second ODI:

Told this long back, saying it again. Unless we remove Ravi Shastri and bring in a proper coach, we’re not gonna win any major honours. — Vasanth💫 (@gully_point) November 29, 2020

Ricky Ponting in place of Ravi Shastri? https://t.co/JdOGPBIofG — Pankaj Khanna (@iPankajKhanna) November 29, 2020

Ravi Shastri - Team India "coach" ? pic.twitter.com/yLCkp5UF8T — 💙 VashiCFC 💙 (@VashiCFC) November 29, 2020

Ravi Shastri should be sacked first and Kumble should be reinstated — Hemal Mankad (@babakibeti) November 29, 2020

Ravi shastri as an Indian coach is like the T alphabet in Tsunami. India is getting humiliated on the basis of tactics #AUSvsIND — The_toxic_comic (@Thetoxiccomic1) November 29, 2020

Honestly I feel Ravi Shastri’s methods are becoming too monotonous now, no improvisations, no new tactics. Been watching the same methods for more than 5 year now. India needs some new energy and methods in the dressing room IMHO. @BCCI #INDvsAUS — Adil Mohammed (@Adil_888) November 29, 2020

India falter in run chase

Even though the Men In Blue had got off to a good start, they ran out of fire and brimstone just like the last game by losing wickets at crucial points. Even the Aussies were electrifying on the field with two outstanding catches of Shreyas Iyer and captain Virat Kohli. Openers Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Mayank Agarwal (28) had laid a solid foundation with a 58-run stand before both of them were dismissed in quick succession. Iyer and Kohli then steadied the innings with a 93-run stand for the third wicket before the former was dismissed.

All hopes pinned on Virat but a miscued pull shot ensured that he was deprived of a 44th ODI century after Moises Henriques took a screamer at mid-wicket as he walked back for an 87-ball 89. Hardik Pandya (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (24) looked to make a statement in the middle-order but all they could do was reduce the margin of defeat. Australia defeated India by 51 runs at the SCG to clinch the ODI series.

India tour of Australia

After the ODI series, India will now lock horns with Australia in the shortest format of the game beginning December 4. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

