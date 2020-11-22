Ravi Shastri Backs Skipper Virat Kohli's Decision To Take Paternity Leave After 1st Test

India coach Ravi Shastri has said that Virat Kohli has made the "right decision" to fly back home after the first Test match. The Indian skipper would be heading back to India after the Adelaide Test match to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they are expecting their first child in January. He has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

At the same time, Shastri has also admitted that Kohli would obviously be missed during the Test series Down Under.

'It's the right decision': Ravi Shastri

"I think it's the right decision he's taking. These moments don't come time and time again. He has the opportunity, he's going back, and I think he'll be happier for that," Shastri told ABC Sport, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo. "If you see where India have gone in the last five-six years, there's no doubt in absolutely anyone's mind that he's the driving force and the man behind it (India's success). So he obviously would be missed. But like I say, in adversity comes opportunity. There are a lot of young guys in the side and it's an opportunity for them," he added.

Virat Kohli in 2020/21 Australia series

Kohli will be leading India in the limited-overs series against the five-time world champions that includes three One Day Internationals which will be followed by the same number of T20Is. He will then be making a solitary Test appearance by leading his team in the first of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. As of now, the Adelaide Test is expected to be played under lights with the pink-ball.

Can Team India rewrite history?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

(With ANI Inputs)

