AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely 11s And 3rd T20I Match Preview

AUS Vs IND Dream11 prediction: Australia will square off with India in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday, November 8 at the SCG in Sydney.

AUS vs IND dream11 prediction

Australia will square off with India in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday, November 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The AUS vs IND live streaming will commence at 1:40 PM (IST). The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, probable AUS vs IND playing 11 and AUS vs IND Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc to miss last two T20s due to family illness

AUS vs IND Third T20I Preview

Australia have already lost the series after going down to India in the first two T20 games. After losing the ODI series 1-2 to the hosts, the visitors avenged their defeat by winning the T20I series. The Men in Blue now have an opportunity to go one step further and whitewash the Aussies, something which the Aaron Finch led side failed to do in the ODI series after leading 2-0. On the other hand, Australia will look to save their pride by winning this fixture and going into the all-important four-match Test series with a psychological advantage.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan reveals favourite TV commentator for India vs Australia 2020 series

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the AUS vs IND Dream11 team

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Probable AUS vs IND playing 11

Australia: Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUS vs IND playing 11

  • Matthew Wade
  • Steve Smith
  • Virat Kohli
  • KL Rahul

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020 live streaming sees betting ads, broadcasters to face wrath?

AUS vs IND match prediction: AUS vs IND Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (Captain), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch (Vice-Captain)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

AUS vs IND live: AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction

As per pundits' AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, expect an entertaining game. Both teams stand a chance to win this one.

Note: The AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUS vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUS vs IND match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia SCG Test and BBL 2020 games to witness 100% crowds, CA confirms

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

