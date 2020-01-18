Accurate? Michael Vaughan Says That Ben Stokes Will Go Down As One Of The All-time Greats

Michael Vaughan has come forward and said that star English all-rounder Ben Stokes will go down as one of the all-time greats after his outstanding century against South Africa in the third Test match at St George's Park Cricket Ground in Port Elizabeth.

Michael Vaughan about Ben Stokes

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Michael Vaughan wrote that sometimes people tend to take the sportspeople of their own era that they are watching for granted. He then mentioned it was safe to say that Ben Stokes is at the height of his power and will go down as one of the all-time greats. The former English skipper then added that Stokes still has many more years of cricket.

Read Vaughan's tweet here:

Sometimes we take for granted sports people we are watching in our own era .. but it’s safe to say @benstokes38 is at the height of his power and will go down as one of the all time greats .. Many more years of him to go as well .. Let’s enjoy it .. 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 17, 2020

Ben Stokes Notches Up A Brilliant Century

ICC Cricketer of the Year, Ben Stokes, added yet another feather to his cap as he surpassed 4,000 ODI runs as he notched up a brilliant century against South Africa in the third Test at Port Elizabeth. The English all-rounder is now the second player to breach the 4000-run mark and scalp 100 wickets in Test cricket. Stokes' century helped England put up a gritty fightback after losing out on early four wickets.

By the virtue of this knock, Stokes inscribed his name in the list along with England's Ian Botham and India's greatest Kapil Dev of the other to achieve the feat. However, the all-rounder was dismissed to debutant Dane Paterson when he was at 120. Ollie Pope stitched a significant partnership with Stokes to steady the England innings as he neared his century. At the end of 126 overs, England had scored 353 runs for the loss of 5 wickets with Pope playing on 81.

