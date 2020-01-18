BBL: Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell Shocks Crowd With Failed Scoop Shot, Watch Clip

Melbourne Stars defeated Perth Scorchers by 10 runs to continue their winning ways in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round heroics at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Batting first, the right-hander contributed 25 runs with the bat and then scalped Kurtis Patterson to derail the Perth Scorchers' run-chase.

BBL 2019-20: Glenn Maxwell fails with the scoop shot, shocks crowd

Glenn Maxwell was looking well-settled at the crease before an error in judgement brought his downfall. The attacking batsman attempted a reverse-scoop straight towards Scorchers’ wicketkeeper Josh Inglis. He was deceived by bowler Matthew Kelly with a slower length ball at off-stump. Maxwell scored 25 from 23 balls with two fours and a six.

That's stiff. A failed scoop from Maxwell just about sums up the Stars innings so far #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/jLAN1O1Ipk — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2020

While defending the score, Glenn Maxwell registered bowling figures of 3-0-20-1. Melbourne Stars' win over Perth Scorchers was their 10th victory of the tournament. The Glenn Maxwell-led side are currently at the top of the points table by collecting 20 points from their 11 matches so far. Melbourne Stars will now face Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, January 20.

Everything looks great from the top of the table! The @StarsBBL continue their winning ways at the MCG #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PnNYx2niDP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2020

IPL 2020 Auction: Glenn Maxwell re-joins ‘Lion’s Den’ at Kings XI Punjab

At the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, Glenn Maxwell was acquired by his former IPL team Kings XI Punjab. The franchise roped in the cricketer for ₹10.75 crores. Previously, Glenn Maxwell played for Kings XI Punjab between 2014 and 2017 before he joined Delhi Capitals for the 2018 season.

Image credits: Cricket Australia/Twitter