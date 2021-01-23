Michael Vaughan Furious At Selectors For Resting Bairstow Against The 'best Team' India

With Jonny Bairstow carrying out at the rescue attack for England against Sri Lanka at the Galle, former cricketer Michael Vaughan has launched a sharp attack against the English selectors for resting the wicketkeeper-batsman for the first two Tests against India. Citing Bairstow's defensive knock against Sri Lanka after England lost two wickets early in the innings on Saturday, Vaughan said that the only player in top 3 that is playing in subcontinent conditions with 'control or calmness' has been rested against India. The former England skipper also termed India as the 'best team' in the world and has predicted the Men in Blue to win the Test series 3-1 against England.

The only player in England’s Top 3 that’s playing the sub continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home #India !!! The world is officially mad ... #SLvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 23, 2021

'Chennai pitch turns more'

Echoing similar views, former England spinner Monty Panesar opined that Bairstow could have been rested for the last two matches which are slated to be played in Ahmedabad. To support his claim, Panesar stated that the Chennai pitch turns more than the Ahmedabad one, highlighting that Bairstow is a good player of the spin. The 4-match Test series between India and England begins on February 5 at Chennai where the first two Tests are scheduled to be played. Apart from Bairstow, ace all-rounder Sam Curran has also been rested for the first two Tests.

The English selectors have brought stars Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes back into the squad as they set their eyes on the World Test Championship. The duo had been rested for the tour of Sri Lanka which is currently underway. England has announced 16-man strong squad with an additional six members slated to travel as reserves. Joe Root will continue to lead the side while Moeen Ali, who was infected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, will travel to India for the Test series. Rory Burns will also return to the squad. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope has been included in the touring party, however, he will only be included if deemed fit.

India's squad for first 2 Tests

The Test series which is set to begin from February 5, will witness the return of skipper Virat Kohli who had travelled back home after the first Test against Australia. The selection panel led by Chetan Sharma has also brought back veteran speedster Ishant Sharma, who had been ruled out of the Australia tour with an injury whereas Hardik Pandya will also don the whites despite having lost his father a few days ago.

England will be visiting India for an all-format bilateral series that will go on for almost two months. The gruelling tour with the English cricket team comprises four Test matches, five T20Is, and three ODIs up until March 28. The five-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

