Michael Vaughan Never Learns? Fans Take On Former Captain Again For Criticising Pitches

Cricket News

Michael Vaughan slams Hamilton pitch used for the recently concluded second Test match between New Zealand and England. The match ended in a high-scoring draw.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is known for posting hilarious tweets. In more ways than one, his opinions are often taken out of context by fans in an attempt to mock Vaughan. In one of his tweets on Tuesday, he criticized the Seddon Park pitch in Hamilton which was used for the second Test between New Zealand and England. The match ended in a high-scoring draw as both teams scored runs at less than 3-per over in their first innings. However, the drawn result favoured New Zealand as the home side won the previous Test match by an innings and 65 runs. Michael Vaughan’s tweet ignited many responses from fans who decided to troll him on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of the hilarious responses by fans on Twitter.

Michael Vaughan roasted by fans for pitch criticism

The roasting comes after a few months when co-incidentally, Vaughan had also slammed the pitches used in the Test series between India and South Africa. Vaughan described the Indian pitches as "boring" and not suitable for Test cricket. Even at the time, the former England cricketer was not spared. Check out one of the replies down below.

Published:
