Michael Vaughan Never Learns? Fans Take On Former Captain Again For Criticising Pitches

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is known for posting hilarious tweets. In more ways than one, his opinions are often taken out of context by fans in an attempt to mock Vaughan. In one of his tweets on Tuesday, he criticized the Seddon Park pitch in Hamilton which was used for the second Test between New Zealand and England. The match ended in a high-scoring draw as both teams scored runs at less than 3-per over in their first innings. However, the drawn result favoured New Zealand as the home side won the previous Test match by an innings and 65 runs. Michael Vaughan’s tweet ignited many responses from fans who decided to troll him on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of the hilarious responses by fans on Twitter.

The Test Pitch in Hamilton is a shocker ... add to that the ball used ... and it’s made it a very dull week for Test cricket ... #JustSaying #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2019

Michael Vaughan roasted by fans for pitch criticism

Started crying as soon as NZ started to build the partnership😂

Till yesterday everything was fine and you were sniffing eng victory when Root was batting..😄😄 — Mohd Danish (@BeinggDanish) December 2, 2019

Maybe your batsmen should have shown more urgency. Root, pope and burns all were a bit defensive. Can't always blame the pitch. — AshRK (@ashtheking) December 2, 2019

I guess England is the only place where pitches were perfect. Why dont admit that your team can't play out side England. They can't adopt conditions. — iam@Avi (@avigandhi19) December 2, 2019

When England batsmen flourish.. "Class is permanent "

When New Zealand score big runs.. "Pitch is so Bad"

RIP Neutrality!#ENGvsNZ — Indian! (@Bebaak__Indian) December 3, 2019

The roasting comes after a few months when co-incidentally, Vaughan had also slammed the pitches used in the Test series between India and South Africa. Vaughan described the Indian pitches as "boring" and not suitable for Test cricket. Even at the time, the former England cricketer was not spared. Check out one of the replies down below.

Better than england...rain breaks almost every alternate day of a test match and poor drainage systems — Ruchir Joshi (@RuchirJoshi14) October 11, 2019

