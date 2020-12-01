Michael Vaughan Names Top England Bowler Who Should Be 'one Of The Highest-paid In IPL'

England defeated South Africa by four wickets on Sunday, November 29 at Boland Park to clinch the three-match T20I series with a game to spare. Bowling first, the English bowlers collectively restricted hosts South Africa to 146-6 off their 20 overs. The Eoin Morgan-led side then completed the run-chase with one ball remaining on the back of David Malan’s 40-ball 55.

South Africa vs England 2020: English captain Eoin Morgan sums up a series-clinching win

Series secured 💪 @Eoin16 gives his verdict on today's win! pic.twitter.com/N5kqzYfX3B — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 29, 2020

South Africa vs England 2020: Michael Vaughan endorses England spinner for IPL 2021

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for the tourists in their series-clinching win over South Africa. The right-arm bowler bowled his quota of four overs, only to concede just 23 runs and he accounted for the wickets of Reeza Hendricks and veteran South African campaigner Faf du Plessis. Adil Rashid was ably supported by ace paceman Jofra Archer, who returned with figures of 1-18 off his four overs.

After the match, former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his surprise over Adil Rashid’s continuous omission by all Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. On Twitter, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote that a bowler of Rashid’s calibre “surely should be” playing in the cash-rich Indian T20 tournament.

Michael Vaughan calls for IPL 2021 franchises to pick Adil Rashid

How come Adil Rashid isn’t one of the highest paid picks for the #IPL ?? Surely he should be .... #OnOn #SAvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 29, 2020

As of now, Adil Rashid is yet to participate in any Dream11 IPL season, despite being one of the leading T20 bowlers for his national side in the international arena. Even during England’s recent win at Paarl’s Boland Park over hosts, his two wickets extended his T20I wickets tally to 51 wickets, thus making him the joint third leading wicket-taker for his country in the truncated format.

4-0-23-2 🔥



Our joint third wicket leading wicket taker in IT20 cricket 🙌



Takes his 50th wicket in the process 👏



A good days work for Adil Rashid! pic.twitter.com/FTs0YWle7L — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 29, 2020

South Africa vs England 2020 live streaming details for 3rd T20I

Fans can catch the live telecast of South Africa vs England 3rd T20I exclusively on the Star Sports Network in India. The South Africa vs England live stream will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. This is the first non-India bilateral series that will be produced in Hindi along with the English feed. Fans can catch the South Africa vs England 3rd T20I live telecast and stream from 9:30 pm IST on Tuesday, December 1. For South Africa vs England live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the teams.

Image source: Michael Vaughan and ECB Instagram accounts

