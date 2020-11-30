Home
Raina Extends Wishes To Sreesanth As Pacer Returns To Competitive Cricket After 7 Years

As Sreesanth gears up to return to competitive after 7 years, former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan extended best wishes to their ex-teammate

Last Updated:
Suresh Raina

As Sreesanth gears up to make a comeback to competitive after the end of his 7-year-long ban, former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan extended best wishes to their former teammate. Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, wished luck to Sreesanth as he commented on the Kerala speedster's Twitter post. The 37-year-old is all set to play the upcoming KCA President's Cup which commences on December 17. 

Sreesanth set to return

As Sreesanth remains determined to make his comeback, the speedster is set to return onto the 22 yards after being away for more than 7 years due to the ban. The 37-year-old pacer has decided to return to competitive cricket with the upcoming T20 league organized by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). He was earlier seen bowling in the nets along with the Kerala Ranji team. 

READ | Sreesanth Set To Return To Competitive Cricket With T20 League After End Of 7-year Ban

READ | Sreesanth's Spot-fixing Ban Ends; 'I Am Free', Says The Bowler

Following the footsteps of Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh, Kerala is also set to conduct a T20 league, which is yet to receive the government's assent. If conducted, Sreesanth will be the star attraction of the tournament. Apart from Sreesanth, Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi, Rohan Prem, Midhun S, and Asif K M are other prominent names that will feature in the T20 tournament. 

"The teams are a mixture of youth and experience. The tournament is expected to produce keen contests and provide a platform for many aspiring cricketers to showcase their skills," a KCA press release had stated. The tournament will be an annual affair involving 6 teams without any franchisees or owners. Each team consists of 14 players and 2 support staff. There will also be 4 players "on-call" for each team if replacements are required. 

India pacer S Sreesanth's ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end on September 13, concluding a seven-year punishment that was originally meant to be for life and was aggressively contested by the flamboyant bowler. However, with the Indian domestic season postponed at present due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains to be seen when exactly Sreesanth is able to make a comeback if Kerala decides to give him a chance. 

READ | Suresh Raina Trends On Twitter Despite Ind Vs Aus ODI, Wished By Fans On 34th Birthday

READ | Cricket Fraternity Wishes Suresh Raina On Birthday As He Turns 34

 

First Published:
