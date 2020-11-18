Marcus Rashford Lauds Jofra Archer After His Dream11 IPL 2020 MVP Award Win

England pacer Jofra Archer lit up the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 with his stellar performances with both bat and ball. While Rajasthan endured a disappointing campaign, the 25-year-old had something to bask in as he was awarded the Dream11 IPL MVP at the end of the season. The England pacer received plaudits from all across the globe for his performances as he gears up for the tour of South Africa.

Also Read: Late Dean Jones Paid Ultimate Tribute By PSL 2020 Champions Karachi Kings; See Picture

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford congratulates Archer on being crowned Dream11 IPL MVP

The England cricket team's social media account lauded Jofra Archer's heroics in the Dream11 IPL 2020 ahead of their limited-overs series against South Africa. The world champions hailed the 25-year-old's all-round ability during the cash-rich tournament as he returns for his national side. With fans raving about Archer's performances, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford also joined in, congratulating the 25-year-old's achievement. Rashford, who has been campaigning to end child food poverty in the UK, wished his best to Jofra Archer on Twitter.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Mocked By Netizens For Lauding Virat Kohli On 'Test Cricket' Tweet

The 22-year-old Rashford will return to action this weekend as Manchester United host West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are still searching for their first home win in the Premier League this season and will hope that Rashford can return to full fitness and deliver the goods. The England international withdrew from Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad recently and doubts prevail surrounding his fitness, but the attacker is likely to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Has Funny Nickname For Prithvi Shaw In Instagram Banter: Watch

Jofra Archer stats

Jofra Archer had a stellar Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign despite Rajasthan's struggles throughout the season. The 25-year-old picked up 20 wickets in just 14 games with an exceptional economy rate of 6.55. The Englishman was the seventh highest-wicket taker in the tournament and had the fourth-best economy rate among bowlers who bowled more than 50 overs in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Jofra Archer also chipped in with the bat for Rajasthan, scoring 113 runs at a strike-rate of 179.36.

Also Read: Shane Watson Heavily Slams Big Bash 2020 Organisers, Calls New Rules As 'gimmicks'

The 25-year-old's strike-rate was the second-best in the tournament, only behind Mumbai's Kieron Pollard. While Archer was on song, Rajasthan finished at the bottom of the pile with just six wins in the tournament. England's tour of South Africa begins next week and Archer will be keen to make a mark against the Proteas, who will be led by Dream11 IPL 2020's leading wicket-taker, Kagiso Rabada.

(Image Courtesy: Rajasthan, Marcus Rashford Instagram)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.