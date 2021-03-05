Michael Vaughan Takes Another Dig At Virat Kohli After Duck, Fans Call Him 'Crybaby'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a habit of grabbing headlines through his bizarre tweets. From constantly slamming the Indian pitches for England batsmen's awful performances to taking shots at Virat Kohli, the England veteran has done whatever he could to ridicule and pull down the Indian team. However, India have proved him wrong on nearly all occasions by putting up inspiring performances.

Twitterati roast Michael Vaughan for taking cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli

Vaughan was at it once again as he took a cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli after he was dismissed for a duck on Day 2 of the India vs England 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian skipper's wicket was claimed by Ben Stokes whose ball bounced extensively from a good length as the batsman was beaten for bounce and ended up edging it to the wicket-keeper.

After Kohli got out, he stared at the pitch in amazement wondering how the ball had taken off from good length. Vaughan took a not of Kohli's reaction and posted a cheeky tweet. The former cricketer taunted Kohli again for looking at the pitch after getting out.

Surely that wasn’t Virat staring at the Pitch ... !!!!! #INDvENG 😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2021

For the unversed, since the second Test of the series, Michael Vaughan has been critical of the pitches being made that are assisting the home team. The Englishman has been immensely active on social media where he has slammed the Indian pitches in his own amusing way. On the other hand, Kohli has time and again pointed out that the pitches used are absolutely normal and he doesn't understand the reason behind the unnecessary discussions about it.

Vaughan's silly attempt to troll Kohli didn't go down well with a certain section of Indian fans. Several reactions poured in as fans lambasted Vaughan and called him a crybaby for always cribbing. Here's how fans reacted to Michael Vaughan's tweet.

Every batsmen after getting out stares at the pitch & checks the shot he played. Don't be absolutely ridiculous in tweeting anything. — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhithecomic) March 5, 2021

don't worry he won't cry like you !!! he don't complain about pitch!!!lol — vasudha (@vasudha39933107) March 5, 2021

A major difference between looking at the pitch after you get dismissed and moaning about it for a week afterwards. — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) March 5, 2021

Dont be ridiculous sir he was surprised by the bounce and checked his shot isn't it common for every batsmen dont crack jokes sir they are not funny #justsaying — A.V.SUBASH (@AVSUBASH) March 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Kohli's duck in Ahmedabad is his second duck of the series, which is only the second time in a series that the batsman has been dismissed for two ducks with Moeen Ali claiming his wicket for zero in the second Test in Chennai. The last series in which Kohli was dismissed twice for a duck was also against England in 2014 where his wickets were taken by Liam Plunkett and James Anderson respectively.

India vs England live: Here's how Ben Stokes dismissed Virat Kohli

