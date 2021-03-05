Rohit Sharma Trumped By DRS Call Off Ben Stokes' Bowling Unfortunately On 49: WATCH

The Indian batsmen continued with their dismal show in the ongoing India vs England 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Ben Stokes on the brink of a well-deserved fifty. After getting his eye in, Rohit looked set for a big score. However, it is the controversial Umpire's call that brought about his downfall for a fighting 49.

Ben Stokes gets rid of determined Rohit Sharma for 49

It all happened on the final ball of the 50th over when Stokes bowled a good length ball which swung extensively and came in sharply. Rohit tried to defend but ended up missing it as the ball hit his back leg. After consulting his partner at the other end, Rishabh Pant, Rohit used the DRS only to fall prey to Umpire's Call.

Ben Stokes, who is known as the man with the golden arm, struck right when his team wanted him to. Just when it looked like a steady partnership was building between Rohit and Pant, the hosts lost a crucial wicket. India were reduced to 120/4 after Rohit's wicket and the lower-order now has a mammoth task to reduce the deficit.

India vs England live :Here's how Ben Stokes dismissed Rohit Sharma

India vs England live score update

After restricting England to 205 in the first innings, India got off to a nightmarish start as they lost opener Shubman Gill for a duck. Cheteshwar Pujara (17), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (27) soon departed leaving India in a spot of bother. Rohit Sharma was also dismissed for a well-made 49. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 140/5 with Rishabh Pant batting on 26 and R Ashwin unbeaten on 11.

India are still trailing by 65 runs and the hosts will have to pull off something spectacular to move past England's score and gain a considerable lead. On the other hand, the visitors will look to restrict India to a low score and not let the hosts run away with the game.

