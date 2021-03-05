Virat Kohli Has Only One Innings To Shatter HUGE Steve Smith Test Record In Ahmedabad Game

India captain Virat Kohli is set to overtake England’s Ashes rival Steve Smith for a rare batting record in Tests since 2016. While the premier batsman as dismissed for a duck on Day 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, he is set to get another crack to break the record in the second innings of the same game. And the record is an extremely fascinating one.

India vs England 4th Test: Indian players gather ahead of Day 2, watch video

Also Read | VVS Laxman Highlights The Qualities That Make Suryakumar Yadav 'exceptional T20 Batsman'

India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli nears Steve Smith in batting stats against England

Since January 1, 2016, Virat Kohli has scored 1,420 runs in 14 Test matches against England. The cricketer failed to add any more runs to his tally after he was dismissed for a duck by English all-rounder Ben Stokes at Ahmedabad. Australian batsman Steve Smith leads the pack among leading run-aggregators against England in Tests since 2016.

Remarkably, the batting legend has compiled 1,461 runs against his Ashes rivals across just nine matches. This is in comparison to Kohli’s 14 matches. When Virat Kohli comes out to bat in the second innings in the ongoing fourth Test of the series, the Indian captain will be needing another 42 runs to become world’s most proficient run-scorer against England since 2016.

Also Read | CSK Team 2021 Star Suffers COVID-19 Scare Ahead Of New Zealand Vs Australia 3rd T20I

Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith

The ‘Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith’ debate for batting supremacy in Tests is one for the ages. The two cricketers are not only the leading Test guns from their respective countries at the moment, but they have been also swapping the top two spots with each other in ICC rankings for the past many years. However, both batsmen have recently witnessed a slight drop in their rankings, as Smith is currently ranked No. 2 while Kohli is placed at No. 5.

India vs England live streaming details and updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 80-4 after 37.5 overs at Lunch. Rohit Sharma was batting at the crease alongside Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. They still trail the visitors by another 139 runs.

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read | India Vs England: Aakash Chopra Names India's 'Rockstar' And It Is NOT Ravindra Jadeja

Steve Smith IPL 2021

Steve Smith is set to play for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The former Australian captain was earlier released from the Rajasthan Royals camp on January 20. As per the auction proceedings, the Steve Smith IPL 2021 price is worth ₹2.2 crore.

Also Read | Broken Seat At Sky Stadium By Glenn Maxwell's Six To Be Auctioned For A Noble Cause

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.