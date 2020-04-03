The Debate
Michael Vaughan Trolled By Twitterati For Suggesting IPL As T20 WC Warm Up Event In India

Cricket News

Michael Vaughan on Thursday came up with an idea that IPL could be played just a few weeks before T20 World Cup as it will act as a great warm-up for players.

Michael Vaughan

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan on Thursday came up with an idea that the IPL could be played just a few weeks before the T20 World Cup as it will act as a great warm-up for all the players going into the World Cup. The fate of the IPL 2020 hangs in balance as India is currently under a lockdown until April 14. Some reports have also said that the IPL 2020 could be cancelled completely due to coronavirus.

Also read: IPL Franchises Meeting To Be Held After April 14 Govt Advisory Declaration: Report

Michael Vaughan tweet over conducting IPL before T20 World Cup

Michael Vaughan's idea about conducting the IPL as a warm up for the T20 World Cup comes following Australian journalist Peter Lalor's tweet over a brilliant suggestion for having the IPL. Here's what Michael Vaughan tweeted about conducting the IPL -


Also Read: Michael Vaughan Says IPL Will Be A Great Warm-up For The T20 World Cup In Australia

Twitter reacts to Michael Vaughan suggestion over IPL

Also Read:Coronavirus: Michael Vaughan's Stay At Home Challenge Attempt Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch

IPL postponed: Here's the current update regarding the event

Due to coronavirus, the IPL postponed decision was taken by the BCCI for the safety of players and fans. The tournament was postponed from March 29 to April 14, but according to recent media reports, the IPL franchises have decided to set a meeting with BCCI for IPL 2020 only if the Indian government comes up with a fresh advisory beyond April 14. According to the reports by an Indian news agency, one of the franchise officials has stated that it will not make any sense to stage a meeting now as the future of the lockdown situation still looks uncertain.  

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Calls Indian Fans 'muppets' After Facing Backlash Over 'shambles' Tweet

First Published:
