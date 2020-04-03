Michael Vaughan Trolled By Twitterati For Suggesting IPL As T20 WC Warm Up Event In India

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan on Thursday came up with an idea that the IPL could be played just a few weeks before the T20 World Cup as it will act as a great warm-up for all the players going into the World Cup. The fate of the IPL 2020 hangs in balance as India is currently under a lockdown until April 14. Some reports have also said that the IPL 2020 could be cancelled completely due to coronavirus.

Michael Vaughan tweet over conducting IPL before T20 World Cup

Michael Vaughan's idea about conducting the IPL as a warm up for the T20 World Cup comes following Australian journalist Peter Lalor's tweet over a brilliant suggestion for having the IPL. Here's what Michael Vaughan tweeted about conducting the IPL -

Here’s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC .. 👍👍 https://t.co/ftKA4c5JWv — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2020



Twitter reacts to Michael Vaughan suggestion over IPL

Why is it important for the game that the IPL takes place? It’s important for the BCCI - get that. But for nations like the West Indies, Pakistan what does IPL do for them? — Martin Collinson (@redskinsfanuk) April 2, 2020

Awful Idea. Teams Need To Gel And Bond Before A WC .Also The WC Is In Different Conditions — Chatil Panditasekara (@ChatilPandi) April 2, 2020

it's a nice thought but I don't think all boards would agree to give up their international matches... — Kartikey Tomer (@kartikey_tomer) April 2, 2020

IPL postponed: Here's the current update regarding the event

Due to coronavirus, the IPL postponed decision was taken by the BCCI for the safety of players and fans. The tournament was postponed from March 29 to April 14, but according to recent media reports, the IPL franchises have decided to set a meeting with BCCI for IPL 2020 only if the Indian government comes up with a fresh advisory beyond April 14. According to the reports by an Indian news agency, one of the franchise officials has stated that it will not make any sense to stage a meeting now as the future of the lockdown situation still looks uncertain.

