Michael Vaughan Calls Indian Fans 'muppets' After Facing Backlash Over 'shambles' Tweet

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently took to Twitter and slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the IND W vs ENG W semi-final washout affair. Michael Vaughan criticised the governing body for not scheduling any reserve day for the all-important knockout fixtures. As a result, the Indian Women team qualified for the title clash on March 8 while the England Women were crashed out of the tournament.

No reserve days for World Cup semi Finals ... What a shambles ... !! #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2020

Also Read | Michael Vaughan States The Feat India Need To Achieve To Be Called 'a Great Test Team'

ICC Womens t20 live: Michael Vaughan reacts after backlash from fans

In his tweet, Michael Vaughan described the entire affair as “shambles” on part of the ICC. Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter and called out Vaughan’s hypocrisy by recalling the 2019 ICC World Cup final ‘boundary count’ incident. Fans took to the micro-blogging site and were quick to remind Michael Vaughan about 2019 final immediately after his response of having no reserve day in the IND W vs ENG W semi-final. After facing severe backlash on Twitter, Michael Vaughan reacted with another tweet where he described the responding fans as “muppets” while stating that England team displayed skills in 2019 final to emerge as World Champions.

All you muppets saying it’s karma,do one ... At least the England men’s team had to produce skill on the day ... to not have a chance to produce skill and it to be taken away by the weather is a shambles ... anyway Morning everyone #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2020

Also Read | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Reach First-ever T20 World Cup Final After 7 Attempts

ICC Womens T20 Live: Fans react to Michael Vaughan’s “muppet” tweet

Unfortunately for Michael Vaughan, the former cricketer was further trolled by fans for trying to defend England’s 2019 World Cup win.

You didn't share that WC to @BLACKCAPS, now kindly share it to your Women's team. They'd feel better 🤗 — That Cricket Guy (@Vivek7968) March 5, 2020

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Slams ICC Rules As India Reach Final, Called 'cry Baby' By Indian Fans

Same Guyz Love the boundary count rule & same guyz not accepting non-reserved SF.



Because reserved day not go in their way. IMMATURE & BIASED — Baazigar (@FarziBaazigar) March 5, 2020

What skills ? 😂 Obstructing the Field with bat and Saying It as Unintentionally done



If the WC was given for Skills based on Obstructing field then England were Definite winners 😍 pic.twitter.com/413tYnLKhI — AA (@aiyazahmed08) March 5, 2020

Also Read | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Qualify For The Final After Rain Washes Out Sydney Semi-final

Newton's third law is: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. 😜😜 — Avvy Maan (@emAvvy) March 5, 2020

Here also indian women team produced their skill...they r group topper....on the other hand England somehow qualify for semi — ranjan chakraborty (@ranjanchakrabor) March 5, 2020

Also Read | From '1/6th' To 'Yeah Right!': Michael Vaughan Compares Motera To Headingley; Gets Slammed

Also Read | IND W Vs ENG W: Twitterati Roasts ICC Over No 'reserve Day' Rule For Women's T20 WC Semis