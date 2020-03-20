The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: Michael Vaughan's Stay At Home Challenge Attempt Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch

Cricket News

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hilariously attempted a "Toilet Roll Challenge" at home as the threat of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic looms on.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

The ongoing crisis caused by the highly-contagious coronavirus has forced governments worldwide to advice their citizens into staying indoors. The crisis has also severely impacted the sporting world as various sports-related events have been either postponed or cancelled altogether. Considering the situation, athletes have found a new way to occupy themselves in such leisurely times.

Several athletes are currently into the Stay At Home Challenge and can be seen performing hilarious tasks on social media. Similarly, former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan recently uploaded a video of himself playing football with a toilet roll in a unique “Toilet Roll Challenge” task.

Also Read | Ian Bell Hits Scorching Cover Drive Off Toilet Roll In 'Stay At Home' Challenge; Watch

Michael Vaughan’s attempt at ‘Stay At Home Challenge’ amidst coronavirus

In a short 8-second video, Michael Vaughan can be seen honing his soccer skills with a toilet roll. Apparently, he was attempting a “Toilet Roll Challenge” which footballers at present are doing. While the former cricketer lost the toilet roll as he accidentally kicked it towards his neighbour’s house, fans seemed to have enjoyed Vaughan’s hilarious attempt with the “Toilet Roll Challenge”.

Watch video: Michael Vaughan's ‘Stay At Home Challenge’ amidst coronavirus wins fans over

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Invites Fans Wrath For Calling ICC Rules 'shambles' As India Reach Final

Michael Vaughan’s former teammate attempt at ‘Stay At Home Challenge’

Just a day before Michael Vaughan’s hilarious attempt, another former England cricketer and his ex-teammate Ian Bell also performed a “Toilet Roll Challenge”. However, he decided to play cricket with the toilet roll along with his kids. In the video posted by Ian Bell himself, his son can be seen bowling the toilet roll which Bell smashed for a scorching cover drive.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: What Is The 'Stay At Home Challenge' That Has Kept Footballers Busy?

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Calls Indian Fans 'muppets' After Facing Backlash Over 'shambles' Tweet

Image credits: Michael Vaughan Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE