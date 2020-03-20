Coronavirus: Michael Vaughan's Stay At Home Challenge Attempt Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch

The ongoing crisis caused by the highly-contagious coronavirus has forced governments worldwide to advice their citizens into staying indoors. The crisis has also severely impacted the sporting world as various sports-related events have been either postponed or cancelled altogether. Considering the situation, athletes have found a new way to occupy themselves in such leisurely times.

Several athletes are currently into the Stay At Home Challenge and can be seen performing hilarious tasks on social media. Similarly, former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan recently uploaded a video of himself playing football with a toilet roll in a unique “Toilet Roll Challenge” task.

Michael Vaughan’s attempt at ‘Stay At Home Challenge’ amidst coronavirus

In a short 8-second video, Michael Vaughan can be seen honing his soccer skills with a toilet roll. Apparently, he was attempting a “Toilet Roll Challenge” which footballers at present are doing. While the former cricketer lost the toilet roll as he accidentally kicked it towards his neighbour’s house, fans seemed to have enjoyed Vaughan’s hilarious attempt with the “Toilet Roll Challenge”.

Watch video: Michael Vaughan's ‘Stay At Home Challenge’ amidst coronavirus wins fans over

Michael Vaughan’s former teammate attempt at ‘Stay At Home Challenge’

Just a day before Michael Vaughan’s hilarious attempt, another former England cricketer and his ex-teammate Ian Bell also performed a “Toilet Roll Challenge”. However, he decided to play cricket with the toilet roll along with his kids. In the video posted by Ian Bell himself, his son can be seen bowling the toilet roll which Bell smashed for a scorching cover drive.

Combining the #ToiletRollChallenge with my at-home training schedule.



Thanks to the stand-in bowling and fielding team for assisting with my batting practice.



Pleased the full toss got the treatment it deserved though. pic.twitter.com/KdfciHyuv2 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 19, 2020

Image credits: Michael Vaughan Twitter