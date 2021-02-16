Michael Vaughan Upset With Moeen Ali's Return To England After 2nd Test, Slams Selectors

Coming down heavily on the England Cricket Board (ECB) yet again, Michael Vaughan on Tuesday slammed the selectors for introducing frequent changes in the squad amidst the ongoing Test series against India. Vaughan, who had first criticized England for dropping Jonny Bairstow from the first two Tests, has now hit out at selectors for calling back Moeen Ali just after his first Test, forcing him to miss the remaining two Tests against India.

Moeen Ali has been excluded from the squad for the last two Tests against India at the Motera despite a brilliant performance at the Chepauk, which ended with a loss. While the all-rounder had missed the first game, he returned to Test cricket after 18 months and picked 8 wickets across both innings and played a blistering knock towards the end as wickets kept falling from the other end.

READ | India Beat England By 317 Runs In Second Chennai Test Match; Level 4-match Series 1-1

Taking to Twitter, former England skipper Michael Vaughan remarked that after the Ashes defeat in 2019, Test cricket seemed to be the main priority for the management in a bid to retain the Ashes. However, he noted that despite being prioritized the Test team is being 'swapped & changed' every week but the English T20 team is at full strength. Responding to Michael Vaughan's comments, former England spinner Monty Panesar opined that the management wants the best players to be available for the T20 World Cup slated to be played later this year which is why players are taking rest so that they can go to the IPL as well.

I thought Test cricket was the main priority after 2019 to make sure England try and get back the Ashes !!!!! Why is it then that the Test team is being swapped & changed every week but the T20 team are at full strength !!!!! Moeen now off home after 1 Test in 18 months !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2021

England want their best players to be available T20 World Cup in October therefore players are taking their rest so they are ready to go @IPL #INDvsENG #INDvENG — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 16, 2021

Moments after losing the second Test at the Chepauk, England announced their squad for the third Test in Ahmedabad. The visitors have brought back wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who seemed to be in stellar form against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded series. Pacer Mark Wood has also been included in the side for the day/night Test against India, starting February 24 in Ahmedabad.

READ | We Showed Grit, Determination; Toss Wouldn't Have Mattered: Kohli

England squad for Third Test: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

India level series at Chepauk

India sealed a sensational win over England in the second Test as they bundled out the visitors for 164 runs on Day four to go 1-1 in the ongoing series. Ashwin returned to haunt England on Day 4, having tormented them with both bat and ball on the previous day and removed Ben Stokes & Lawrence to kick-start the proceedings for India. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav finally found a Test scalp to his name while debutant Axar Patel grabbed five scalps in the 2nd innings.

Chasing 482 runs, England resumed Day 4 at the Chepauk having already lost three wickets at the close of play on the previous day and struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking against a wicked pitch. With India going 1-1 in the series against England, its hopes to qualify for the World test Championship finals against New Zealand hangs in balance as the Men in Blue need to win the remainder of the two games to play the finals at Lord's.

READ | Virat Kohli Reacts To India's Win In Chennai, Fans Thank Him For MS Dhoni-style Whistles

READ | Turn Alone Did Not Give Me Wickets, Pace And Guile Did: Ashwin On Chepauk Pitch

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.