Interesting To See The Best Vs The Best: Micheal Vaughan On Proposed Super Series

Former England captain Micheal Vaughan, who has found a new liking to microblogging website Twitter, on Tuesday, extended his support to the idea of 'Super Series'. This comes after BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly had put forth the idea of the series which stated that India, England, Australia and one more team would lock horns in the coming year after the ICC proposed to have a flagship tournament once in a year from 2023 to 2031.

The BCCI President was in England recently with a group of board officials for a meeting with England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) representatives. Secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal also made it to the trip with Ganguly to hold talks.

Vaughan 'likes' the idea of Super Series

Like this .. The best versus the best more often in ODI cricket .. 👍 https://t.co/ZUYAPiXv1q — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 24, 2019

ECB responds to Ganguly's idea

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that while it regularly met leaders from major cricketing nations to share learnings and discuss topics that impacted the sport, the idea of the Super Series was brought up during the meeting with BCCI in December.

Further, ECB said that it was open to more discussions with both India and other ICC members to see how the concept can be developed further. Cricket Australia's spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

The 'Super Series'

In 2021, the final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship will take place too in England before India hosts the next 50-over World Cup in 2023. And fans in the current generation can now look forward to a rare, exciting quadrangular series as heavyweights India, England, Australia and a fourth team will square off in the much-awaited series.

The proposal, however, was rejected by the 'Big Three', i.e. India, England and Australia. According to the rules laid down by the governing body of the game, conducting a multi-nation series featuring more than three teams is not allowed anymore. Thus it would not be surprising if the ICC gets in another tussle with the BCCI, CA and ECB over the proposed quadrangular 'Super Series'.

