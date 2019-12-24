SN Thakur Reveals 'golden Words' From Shastri And Kohli Before His Cameo In 3rd ODI

The Indian Cricket Team ended the year on a high note after they beat West Indies in the third and final ODI at Cuttack to seal the series 2-1. The match witnessed a high chase as the Windies set up a mammoth total of 315 for the hosts to chase after being asked to bat first. Skipper Kohli's stunning innings did anchor the innings, and the total would have been chased without any hiccups hadn't Kohli lost his wicket towards the end of the innings. As fast-bowler Shardul Thakur stepped in at a tense and tricky moment after Kohli's wicket the chase seemed difficult. However, the pacer struck well to take India home as he smashed 17 runs off six balls with the help of a six and four. Thakur's cameo with Jadeja on the other end, helped India seal the series and come on top of a strong Windies side.

'You have the talent'

The Mumbai-lad, on Tuesday, December 24, in an interview with a leading news daily revealed what head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli told him before he came to bat ahead of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Shami. Thakur, in the interview, said, "Just before going out to bat Ravi sir told me that I had to take the responsibility to finish the game. He also told me that I have the talent to do it." Furthermore, he added that skipper Virat Kohli told him that it would be better if I take a single and give the strike to Ravindra Jadeja. "Fortunately, I connected the first ball well. Jaddu told me that the ball was coming on to the bat nicely since the dew had already settled. After the first ball four, the pressure on Jaddu also came down."

Kohli wants youngsters to step up

"Having done (chasing successfully) it so many times, you obviously have a bit more calmness and you understand how the dew is playing and all your need is a short partnership. From there the opposition usually crumbles," Kohli said at the post-match press conference. "It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. Honestly, when I got out I had a nervous phase, but I looked back at Jaddu and he looked confident. They just changed the game in three overs. Watching from outside is way more difficult," he added.

