Sourav Ganguly Confirms Plans For Annual Quadrangular 'ODI Super Series' From 2021: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Friday confirmed that a four-nation 'ODI Super Series' is set to take place from 2021. Addressing the media at a public event, Ganguly said that India will lock horns with England, Australia and one other top cricketing side in the coming year. The BCCI President was in England recently with a group of board officials for a meeting with England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) representatives. Secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal also made it to the trip with Ganguly to hold talks.

On their meeting with the ECB, the former India skipper added that they have very good relations with the ECB and the meeting went very well. The series will start in 2021, the same year in which India will host the T20 World Cup. The next four years are filled with marquee events. Australia will host the T20 World Cup next year before India follow suit.

India, England, Australia and a fourth team will play in the 'Super Series'

In 2021, the final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship will take place too in England before India host the next 50-over World Cup in 2023. And fans in the current generation can now look forward to a rare, exciting quadrangular series as heavyweights India, England, Australia and a fourth team will square off in the much-awaited series. This development comes just months after the International Cricket Council (ICC) proposed to have one flagship tournament once in a year from 2023 to 2031. The proposal, however, was rejected by the 'Big Three', i.e. India, England and Australia.

It will now be interesting to see ICC's take on the latest development. According to the rules laid down by the governing body of the game, conducting a multi-nation series featuring more than three teams is not allowed anymore. Thus it would not be surprising if the ICC gets in another tussle with the BCCI, CA and ECB over the proposed quadrangular 'Super Series'.

