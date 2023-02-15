'Mind Games?': Australia Might Be Asked To Sit In Virat Kohli Pavilion In Delhi Test

India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi. The match is scheduled to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium from February 17 to 21. Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who has a pavilion named after him at the Delhi ground, will also be part of India's final XI for the second Test match. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the Australian team might be asked to sit in Virat Kohli Pavilion during the second Test match.

Ever since the Kangaroos arrived in India for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, accusations of mind games have emerged from both camps. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin accused Australia of playing mind games after Steve Smith took a dig at the BCCI concerning tour games and the pitches provided for practice. Now, the possibility of Australia getting accommodated at Virat Kohli Pavilion in Delhi stadium is being termed as 'Mind Games 2.0' by netizens.

Australia team in Delhi stadium and they sitting at the Virat Kohli Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/cREW70IC8c — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 15, 2023

As far as the first Test match is concerned, India won by innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match contest. Spinners played a crucial role in the game having picked 23 out of 30 wickets between them. The bulk of those wickets were taken by Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja was named the player of the match for his all-round effort. Shreyas Iyer has been added to the India squad after completing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

India vs Australia: Full squads

India's squad (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

