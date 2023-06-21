'Mind Live In Doubt': Kohli Confuses Fans With Mysterious Post Before West Indies Tour

Why you're reading this: Former India captain Virat Kohli is currently involved in a trending topic that extends beyond the realm of cricket. Despite being away from the sport for nearly a week, and with another two weeks of leisure ahead, Kohli's recent social media post on Wednesday afternoon has left fans puzzled and searching for explanations. India is slated to play a bilateral series against West Indies starting July 12.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the WTC final between India and Australia

India lost the crucial summit finale to Australia by an embarrassing margin of 209 runs

Kohli performed poorly in the match as he scored only 14 & 49 runs, respectively

Virat Kohli's mysterious post

Virat Kohli is currently enjoying a well-deserved break, which will last for a month before he embarks on a full-fledged tour of the West Indies, commencing on July 12. During this period, he has been keeping fans on their toes with his enigmatic social media activities. However, his most recent post has triggered curiosity and speculation among his followers, as they eagerly attempt to decipher its meaning. The post has generated a buzz, adding to the intrigue surrounding Kohli's current state and upcoming plans.

This comes just days after Kohli provided a treat for his fans by sharing videos of him sweating it out in the gym. In the videos, the 34-year-old can be seen training hard and giving fitness goals to his followers. “Look for excuses or look to get better,” wrote Kohli in the caption of his post.

The star cricketer is next expected to be seen during India’s tour of West Indies 2023, which begins from July 12 onwards. The full-length tour would include two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20I games. BCCI is yet to announce a team for the series. Having said that, the Indian team will have another chance of ending their ICC trophy drought, as they host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in their backyard later this year.

