Misbah-ul-Haq Makes A Huge Statement When Asked About Sarfaraz Ahmed's Comeback

Sarfaraz Ahmed has not been in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors' favour ever since Pakistan's humiliating whitewash in the three-match T20I series at home in October. Sarfaraz, who had led the Men In Green to the summit of the T20I rankings with 11 consecutive series wins had a forgettable 2019 in the shortest format. They had lost an away series to South Africa earlier last year, they then went on to lose against England in England as well.

However, Pakistan's chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has clarified about Ahmed's cricketing future.

Misbah on Sarfaraz's cricketing future

When Misbah-ul-Haq was recently asked about Sarfaraz Ahmed's comeback to international cricket, the former Pakistani skipper was not sure of it though but went on to say that the Champions Trophy-winning captain has made some terrific improvements in fitness and is one of the fittest at the moment. Misbah also added that if Sarfaraz performs well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) then he has a strong case to make a comeback.

Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked from Test and T20I captaincy

Back in October, the PCB had decided to sack Sarfaraz Ahmed from the captaincy of the game's longest as well as the shortest formats. Azhar Ali leads the Test side while the T20I side is led by Pakistan's batting superstar Babar Azam. Even after Azam was appointed as the T20I skipper, the Men In Green were decimated by Australia down under in the three-match series 2-0 after the first game was abandoned due to rain.

2019 was a rough year for former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, to say the least. The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper was sacked from Pakistan's captaincy in all formats and was not even picked in the squads for any of the three teams during their tour of Australia late last year. This made Ahmed start working on his game by playing domestic cricket and focusing on his fitness. The former Pakistan skipper looked fit and positive as he talked to Shoaib Akhtar on his YouTube show last month.

