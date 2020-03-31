Misbah-Ul-Haq Says The World Test C'ship Should Be Extended To Make It A Balanced One

Misbah-Ul-Haq has been one of the finest cricketers to have represented Pakistan at the highest level. While many fans might only be aware of him playing that famous scoop shot in the 2007 ICC World T20 final off Joginder Sharma and getting caught by Sreesanth at fine-leg despite Pakistan being in the driver's seat and still snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, he has made a tremendous impact for Pakistan in red-ball cricket.

It was under his reign that Pakistan went on to become the top-ranked Test side in 2016 for which he was presented the Test mace after their superb 2-2 margin in the four-match Test series against England in their backyard. Now, Misbah has made a huge statement on the ICC World Test Championship.

'The tournament should be extended': Misbah-Ul-Haq

During a recent interview, the former Pakistan skipper said that the ICC World Test Championship should be extended and that is his view because that is the only way one can find and end the event in a balanced way. He also mentioned that the matches can be rescheduled if the event is extended. The Pakistani head coach-cum-chief selector also added that he has been in touch with most of the players including centrally contracted ones and also said that the trainer is in touch with them as well.

The ex-cricketer also added that they are sending the players plans according to their equipment at home to remain in shape as a team. He further added that he wants the physical condition of players to be what is required in Test cricket whenever cricket resumes.

ICC World Test Championship rankings

Pakistan are currently at the fifth spot in the ICC World Test Championship rankings with two wins and two losses from their five games with 140 points. Meanwhile, India, who are the top-ranked Test side are at the summit of the rankings with seven wins and two losses in the nine matches with 360 points.

