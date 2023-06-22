'Mitch Could Have...', AUS Coach Reviews Mitchell Starc's Avenues In Ashes 2023 First Test

Why you’re reading this: Australia won the first of Ashes 2023 after they beat England by 2 wickets thanks to the batter Usman Khawaja for keeping the Australian team alive throughout the Test and captain Pat Cummins clutching the game on the last day of the first Test.

Australia lead the Ashes 2023 test series with a 1-0 lead over England

The second Test of the Ashes 2023 will be hosted at Lords

England failed to win the Ashes since 2015

What did Andrew McDonald say about Starc's absence?

Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, has offered insight into the decision to rest their quickest bowler, Mitchell Starc, for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. McDonald noted that the choice was motivated mostly by the pitch's dry and flat qualities.

In retrospect, McDonald admitted that Starc's ability to swing the old ball may have been useful on a track that provided minimal aid to seamers. However, the choice to go with Josh Hazlewood over Starc was predicated on the line and length factors rather than left-arm swing. He stated,

"It's conditions-based, and I've said that from the get-go," "We feel as though, looking back on it, potentially Mitch could have played a role, there's no doubt about that."

"We took Starcy on that journey, he understands that and he understands the fact there is four more Test matches and he's got a pivotal part to play within that.

McDonald emphasised that the choice was taken based on the circumstances at the time and the team's judgement. He indicated that they thought they took the greatest option possible based on the facts at hand. While conceding that the choice may be criticised, McDonald stated that Starc understood the team's decision and recognised his position in the series' upcoming matches.

Andrew McDonald further indicated that the fast bowlers would face high demands throughout the series, and Starc might feature in the next game depending on the conditions. The second Test is scheduled to take place from June 28 to July 2 at Lord's. McDonald expressed confidence in the depth of their fast bowling resources and highlighted the importance of managing the workload of the bowlers considering the five Ashes Test matches and the World Test Championship.

Finally, Mitchell Starc's exclusion from the first Ashes Test was based on the unique pitch circumstances and the team's evaluation. The selection process included line and length factors, and while the result was debatable, the team thought they made the best option based on the facts provided. Starc's position in the series remains critical, and he may play in the following matches depending on the circumstances and the team's needs.