Ashes: Matthew Hayden Absolutely Burns England Star, Calls Him A 'forgettable Cricketer'

Australia captain Pat Cummins starred in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test match held at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Cummins played a knock of 44* runs and took the visitors to a two-wicket win over the hosts. The Aussies were chasing down 281 runs in the second innings but faced a batting collapse on a rain-hit Day 5.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was named the Player of the Match in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test match

Usman Khawaja played knocks of 141 and 65 runs in both the innings

Khawaja also shared heated moments on the ground with English pacer Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson shares heated moments with Usman Khawaja

Apart from Australia's historic win, the inaugural ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match, also witnessed a couple of altercations being shared between Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson. Robinson started the tussle when he gave a send-off to Khawaja after dismissing him in the first innings accompanied by few scathing remarks on Australia's tailenders in the press interactions. Both players also exchanged words in the second innings, when the right-arm English pacer was seen charging towards the Aussie opener, however at that time another England fast bowler James Anderson intervened in between the both players and solved the whole matter.

After Ponting, Matthew Hayden hits at Ollie Robinson with a blistering remark

However, besides all the action, Ollie Robinson has come on the target of the former Aussie cricketers wherein it was firstly Ricky Ponting who targeted Robinson. Now former opener Matthew Hayden has come up with a blistering remark over the right-arm English pacer. Hayden was having a conversation with former Australia cricketer Ian Healy on SENQ Breakfast, during which Healy had asked the former left-handed opener, "Who Ollie Robinson?".

Replying to the question Matthew Hayden said,

That's how you compete against England. As soon as Pat Cummins came to Joe Root, he hit two sixes, then another boy; He is a forgettable cricketer. A fast bowler is bowling at the speed of 124 (km/h) and has a mouth from the south.

Ollie Robinson is a slow learner: Ricky Ponting

However, before Matthew Hayden, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had also come up with a scathing remark on Ollie Robinson. In an interaction with ICC, Ponting came down heavy at Robinson and said,

As I said after Ollie Robinson said what he said, this England cricket team hasn't played against Australia and they'll find out pretty quickly what playing Ashes cricket and playing against a good Australian cricket team is all about. And if Ollie Robinson hasn't learned that already after last week, then he's a slow learner. Some of the things he had to say - I mean he even brought my name into it, which I felt was a little bit unusual but for me it’s water off a duck's back - if he is sitting back thinking about me, then no wonder he bowled like the way that he did in that game if he's worried about what I did 15 years ago. He'll learn pretty quickly that if you're going to talk to Australian cricketers in an Ashes series, then you want to be able to back it up with your skills.

After Australia's historic win the in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test, the focus will shift to the second game which will be played at the Lord's cricket ground from June 28, 2023.