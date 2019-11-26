MS Dhoni, The Future Coach? Former Captain Gives Batting Tips To Friend In Ranchi

MS Dhoni may have not played cricket for a few months now but the former Indian captain has been involved with the game in some form or the other. Recently, a video surfaced of him giving a few batting tips to his friend at the stadium in Ranchi. Dhoni has not played a game since India's semi-final exit from the 2019 ICC World Cup.

MS Dhoni and his coaching instinct

Dhoni has often been seen helping his fellow cricketers on the pitch and after matches but even in his lengthy break from the game, he has still not technically been 'away'. Dhoni was spotted at the JSCA Stadium in his hometown of Ranchi as he spent some time on the field with a friend and helped him with some batting tips. Fans were delighted to see the footage that started circulating on Twitter and were excited to see Dhoni back on a cricket field.

MS Dhoni continues with his indefinite break

Ever since India lost the match against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semi-final, MS Dhoni has been away from cricket. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman immediately took a break from selection and spent his time with the territorial army in Jammu and Kashmir. After his return, a lot was speculated about Dhoni's return to the game but to everyone's surprise, the former captain extended his time away from the game. The next tournament where Dhoni was expected to take part was the limited-overs matches in December against the West Indies but Dhoni has been left out of their squad too. Although Dhoni's return to the game is almost confirmed, there is no clear word as to when it can happen. He was recently spotted having a few hits in the nets as well.

